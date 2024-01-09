Secure your place in San Francisco this March for the industry networking extravaganza!

Get ready for an epic adventure as we bring our super successful global conference series back to the United States! We've got all the juicy details for you, including an exclusive Early Bird discount that you absolutely can't miss.

Our Connects series has drawn in over 50,000 games industry professionals from all corners of the globe since 2014. We've hit up awesome cities like London, Helsinki, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Jordan, and Bangalore, and now we're making our way to San Francisco with a bang!

This time, we're not just sticking to the basics. We're diving headfirst into all the cool stuff like AI, virtual reality, web3, blockchain, and the metaverse. And don't worry, we'll still bring our A-game when it comes to mobile gaming. It's gonna be a wild and inspiring experience, where you'll rub shoulders with the industry's top dogs at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco.

Mark your calendars for March 18th and 19th, right before the GDC week kicks off. We've teamed up with MeetToMatch to be the official meeting point for MeetToMatch San Francisco.

And guess what? We're throwing in free and unlimited access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform for a whopping five days! That means you can easily find the perfect connections and set up face-to-face meetings. But hurry, our Early Bird offer is about to fly away!

Meet To Match

MeetToMatch: San Francisco Edition, running all week alongside PGC and GDC, is the ultimate games industry business platform since 2017. Trusted by publishers, investors, and developers, it connects you with the right global gaming contacts.

Your Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco ticket unlocks week-long access to MeetToMatch, reaching beyond the conference. Benefit from our partnership to use the platform for meetings across the city and enjoy exclusive access to the Pocket Gamer Connects meeting zone at the Hibernia Hotel.

To enhance networking, we're introducing Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions. These curated events offer rapid, speed-dating-style meetings, facilitated by the Pocket Gamer team, creating initial contacts for potential partnerships.

Explore diverse topics in Mobile, PC, console, blockchain, VR/AR, and more across multiple track rooms. Our expert speakers cover design, development, monetization, growth, new technologies, and company culture. Don't miss the immersive experience at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco – where connections, insights, and opportunities thrive!

MeetToMatch

All About The Indies

Indie devs are the lifeblood of the mobile games industry. Pocket Gamer Connects champions their work to our international audience. We will once again have a dedicated Big Indie Zone for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

And, of course, the hugely popular Big Indie Pitch pitching competition will be part of it, with indie devs competing to impress a panel of expert judges. The winners walk away with instant feedback, online promotion, and a prize.

The Very Big Indie Pitch

Here’s what you can expect with your conference ticket.

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector (if eligible - additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

Personal and company profiles on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks after the event in our Video Vault

So, get psyched for the gaming event of the year. Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco will blow your mind with new ideas, incredible networking opportunities, and a chance to hang out with the coolest people in the biz. This is an opportunity you don't wanna miss. Secure your spot now and join us for an unforgettable experience at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco!

See you in San Francisco!