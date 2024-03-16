Learn how you could use AI in game development at PG Connects San Francisco

With Pocket Gamer Connects x Game Connection America San Francisco coming up next week, we thought it was time to explore the 10-track conference schedule. This March 18th and 19th, more than 70 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetization and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Practical AI Track sponsored by Ludo.ai

Tuesday, March 19th

Dive into AI's pivotal role in game development, crafting immersive virtual worlds, optimising performance, and elevating player experiences. Learn to harness AI tools to push boundaries ethically, while addressing concerns.

Explore its evolution in enhancing gameplay, procedural generation, and adaptive systems, unlocking new heights in game design. Embrace AI's transformative power while navigating ethical considerations to shape the future of gaming.

14:10 Gen AI: Empowering the Creation of New Game Formats

Sebastian Park, Co-Founder/Venture Partner at Infinite Canvas | BITKRAFT

Gen AI’s true value lies in empowering the creation of new game formats that were previously unattainable. Recipe-based games that once needed hundreds of hours to develop are now able to write combinations seamlessly.

Gen AI also enables consumers to become creators of their own content, similar to how social networks ushered in a new era of UGC. By allowing game players to create specific customisations or to create content inside the game, the creator-consumer loop is strengthened, empowering social sharing.

14:30 How AI is Shaking up Game Development in 2024

Craig Chapple, Head of B2B Content at Steel Media

Tom Pigott, CEO & Founder at Ludo.ai

With the emergence of generative AI tools and rapid developments in the tech, AI is the big buzzword of 2024. We’ve been here before with trends like web3, the metaverse and VR/AR experiencing inflated expectations before coming back down to earth.

But is AI different? Is it already changing the way we develop games? Join Ludo Ludo.ai Founder and CEO Tom Pigott and PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple as they discuss the practical applications of AI tools in game production and how studios can use them right now.

14:50 Electric Sheep: A Case Study in AI Video Game Production Techniques

Guy Gadney, CEO at Charisma.ai

A deep dive into the production processes of the world's first generative AI game, Project Electric Sheep (PES). I can cover how we blend game design, procedural asset generation, and real-time, runtime generative AI to bring this to life.

Key takeaways are: - Where AI can enhance a game's quality, and where it can dilute it - The implications of the PES technology developed on future games titles - Ethical considerations around data sets, algorithms, creativity and studios of the future.

15:10 Building Mobile Games With Gen AI: We did It!

Fabien-Pierre Nicolas, CEO & Co-Founder at Titan AI

Sharing the key learnings from 1.5 years building mobile games with Gen AI including the clear wins, the mistakes as well as our takeaway on the 'build vs. buy' when it comes to external tools.

15:30 AI Advances: Best Practices for the use of AI in Your Game Development Process

Elina Arponen, CEO & Co-Founder at Quicksave Interactive

Tom Pigott, CEO & Founder at Ludo.ai

Davin Miyoshi, Chief Product Officer & Co-founder at Skillprint

Oz Silahtar, GM Europe & MENA at Leonaro.Ai

Dave Bradley, COO at Steel Media

As AI technologies continue to develop at a rapid pace, we ask the experts how these tools are being used in game production right now, and where they might be utilised in future. This panel will also touch upon the ethical considerations of using generative AI and what its use in the development process ultimately means for your team.

Fringe events, parties and networking

As well as two full days of unmissable conference content, whether you're a publisher, developer, investor or indie, we have seminars, roundtables, networking, fringe events and parties designed to give you a conference experience you won't forget.

And in addition to all those amazing live opportunities, every one of our 750+ attendees gets full access to the event's online meeting scheduler, MeetToMatch. As well as connecting you with decision makers from more than 350 companies, you can organise your appointments at the event itself.

Book your tickets now!