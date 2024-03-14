Gain valuable insights into the game development process at PG Connects San Francisco

With Pocket Gamer Connects x Game Connection America San Francisco coming up next week, we thought it was time to explore the 10-track conference schedule. This March 18th and 19th, more than 70 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetization and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Game Dev Stories Track sponsored by King

Monday, March 18th

Get inspired by the firsthand experiences of games developers as they share their latest projects, groundbreaking innovations, and invaluable lessons learned throughout their journey. Gain exclusive insights into their creative process, discover the innovative solutions they've implemented, and uncover the wisdom they've gained along the way.

16:50 A Decade of Farm Heroes Saga: Reflecting on the Evolution, Impact, & Future of the UK’s First Billion-Dollar Mobile Game

Will Goodwin, Business Lead on Farm Heroes Saga at King

Megan Wheeler, Game Designer at King

Jota Serna, Tech Director at King

Sabrina Carmona, VP of Farm Heroes Saga at King

Join us as we mark the 10th anniversary of Farm Heroes Saga, a mobile game that has captured the hearts of players worldwide. This panel discussion will delve into the journey of Farm Heroes Saga over the past decade, exploring its evolution to present day, its cultural impact on mobile gaming and beyond, and its potential for the future.

From memorable events and inclusive gameplay innovations to community engagement, our panellists will share insights, anecdotes and predictions. We invite attendees to look back and learn what 10 years together means for the team behind the game.

Tuesday, March 19th

11:10 How Monopoly GO! Rolled to the Top of the Charts and United Monopoly Fans Across the Globe

Massimo Maietti, GM & SVP of Product at Scopely

Craig Chapple, Head of B2B Content at Steel Media

Scopely, the No. 1 mobile games company in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing video game companies in the world, has created highly successful games by both reimagining beloved IPs and bringing new brands to life. From titles like Yahtzee With Buddies and Scrabble GO to Star Trek Fleet Command and MARVEL Strike Force to Stumble Guys and more, their diverse portfolio boasts award-winning franchises that spark players' passion for immersive experiences.

Scopely’s newest game, Monopoly GO!— has become a runaway success since it launched in April 2023, grossing $1 billion faster than any other casual game in history and holding the top spot as the No. 2 free game across the globe.

Join the game’s general manager Massimo Maietti in a discussion on finding your audience, the importance of community and social features at a game’s core, the innovative dynamics that emerge when a global team operates across continents, and more!

11:30 A Fireside Chat with Zynga

Yaron Leyvand, EVP - Mobile Studios at Zynga

Charlie Scowen, Events Content Coordinator at Steel Media

Join Yaron Leyvand, EVP of Mobile Studios at Zynga, for a look at the legacy of the mobile giant, the current landscape of the industry, and where he sees mobile gaming moving in 2024 and beyond.

11:50 The Power of Browser Gaming... in 2024?

Filipp Karmanov, Founder at Black Snowflake

To some of us, browser gaming might sound like something from 15 years ago. However, in the mobile era it has transformed in a powerful way to deliver games, coming even to non-gaming apps like YouTube. And maybe even your app can benefit from embedded browser games?

12:10 Gamelight: Power of Game Recommendation Apps

Valentina Bailly, Lead of Business Development at Gamelight

Kathleen Sherman, Business Development Manager at Gamelight

Gamelight is the largest rewarded marketing platform for mobile games, ranking among the top three user acquisition networks across multiple verticals and geos on the AppsFlyer Performance Index. It has also secured a position among the top five gaming UA ad networks globally across all genres, covering 12% of ad spend for all match-3 games, according to the Singular Market Snapshot.

Join Gamelight's Business Development Lead, Valentina Bailly, and BD Manager, Kathleen Sherman, as they explore the benefits of the rewarded platforms for engaging long-term users. At our session, we'll delve into how Gamelight ensures players receive personalized game recommendations and continuous rewards while driving significant user engagement and retention for game publishers and advertisers worldwide.

Don't miss out on our session to learn how to revolutionise your app's success with Gamelight.

