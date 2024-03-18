Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco kicks off two day conference featuring Scopely, Netflix, King, Wizards of the Coast and more!

Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco x Game Connection Americahas officially opened its doors for two days of networking, insightful sessions and knowledge sharing.

Taking place at The Hibernia from March 18th to 19th (you can still register here), the show will play host a series of talks from the games industry’s biggest names and trendsetters, including King’s Sabrina Carmona and Netflix’s Leanne Loombe to Hasbro and Wizard of the Coast’s Eugene Evans, Scopely’s Massimo Maietti and Embrace’s Eric Futoran.

Our roster of 90+ speakers will offer something from everyone, with tracks spanning Practical AI (sponsored by Ludo.ai), Developer Toolkit and Game Dev Stories (sponsored by King) to Global Trends (sponsored by Scuti), Monetizer (sponsored by Liftoff), The Growth Track (sponsored by AppTweak) and Webstore Wizardry (sponsored by Stash), plus more!

We’ll be reporting live from the show - but don’t forget, if you miss any sessions, don’t panic! A number of the top sessions will be available on our YouTube channel over the next few weeks.

Networking extravaganza

Outside of the sessions, attendees - which include developers, publishers, investors, and tools and service providers - are set for a vast array of networking opportunities.

This year’s show is extra special - it comes as Pocket Gamer Connects celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, following a decade of bringing the industry together at events across the globe.

What’s more, we’ve agreed a deal with Game Connection America to combine their show with our event, which will of course include all the great content and opportunities that you’ve come to love from both shows.

And don’t forget - we’ve got the Pocket Gamer Party taking place tonight (March 18th) at Temple nightclub!

See you at the show!