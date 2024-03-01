PG Connects San Francisco combines with Game Connection America for one super game show on March 18th & 19th!

As any fan of classic merge games will know, two things combined are always better than one.

So games industry professionals in San Francisco will be overjoyed to learn that two already epic independent game shows are combining this year to create one giant new show taking place on March 18-19th.

Following on from our legendary London event in January, our latest in the series - Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco - was already shaping up to be a strong return to the city, but now the occasion just powered-up and maxed out. We’ve agreed a deal with Game Connection America to combine their show with our event.

Plus - given that attendees to PG Connects ALSO get a week-long patch to the full MeetToMatch: San Francisco Edition - that’s a perfect merge 3!

PG Connects + Game Connection = One essential event

PG Connects San Francisco x Game Connection America will include all the great content and opportunities that you’ve come to love from both shows.

We’ll have two days of track content covering everything from industry trends and fund-raising to game developer tools and tales. There's growth and monetisation tips, plus practical AI (of course) alongside plenty more future technologies that are all set to change the game.

These talks will be delivered by over 75 industry experts, including representatives from the top-grossing mobile games such as Monopoly GO! creator Scopely, Candy Crush maker King and Honor of Kings publisher Tencent Games… PLUS get up close with talks from Zynga/Take 2, Samsung, Netflix, Hasbro and many more!

On top of the sessions there's the usual well-stuffed expo to explore featuring representatives from the cream of PC, console and mobile, including big platforms, leading publishers and developers. We'll also have strong regional representations and showcases, including organised delegations from Switzerland, Costa Rica, Türkiye and the UK, plus a packed Indie Zone supporting the innovative small companies who are creating the next big thing!

Getting business done

Of course, business meetings are the beating heart of both shows and we'll have over 750 professional developer, publisher, platform or service-providing delegates on board for you to connect with at the meeting tables in the venue, all orchestrated via the central MeetToMatch meeting platform.

This world-class system offers the ability to chat with connections, book slots on your calendar or slot in a talk you want to watch.

What’s more, delegates will also be able to match with, and invite into the show, anyone from the estimated 2,000 MeetToMatch: San Francisco Edition registrants. And you can arrange more meetings with all of these attendees right across the whole week, even after PGCxGCA has finished.

And that’s not all!

Aside from scheduled meetings, our combined event also offers plenty of other opportunities to connect via our fabulous fringe events, including the Very Big Indie Pitch (mobile and PC), curated meetings in the Publisher-Developer SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions, plus get the best of British at the UK Games Showcase. And of course there's the networking party on Monday night!

All of this takes place at the Hibernia, a grand old venue (and ex-bank - you can even pop into the vault) that’s a short walk from Union Square and Moscone, and near the main hotel district.

There’s LOTS more to talk about, but we hope that by combining the best of both worlds, we can make PG Connects San Francisco x Game Connection America an essential part of your games industry calendar and GDC trip this March.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.