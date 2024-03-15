Future Formats, investment and indie developers at PG Connects San Francisco

With Pocket Gamer Connects x Game Connection America San Francisco coming up next week, we thought it was time to explore the 10-track conference schedule. This March 18th and 19th, more than 70 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetization and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

Show Me The Money

Tuesday, March 19th

Stay updated on the latest trends in the world of investment and gain practical insights on how to secure impactful funding for your business. Explore strategies to attract investors, navigate funding options, and make informed financial decisions. Join us to unlock the keys to funding success and discover the latest trends as the games industry goes through this turbulent period.

12:30 Striking Gold: How and Where to Find Investment in 2024

Michael Metzger, Managing Partner, Media & Tech Investment Banking at Drake Star Partners

Maria Kochmola, Managing Partner & Co-Founder at The Games Fund

Susan Cummings, Managing Director at Tiny Rebel

Taylor Hurst, Principal at Konvoy Ventures

Lirui Ding, Senior Associate at Transcend Fund

VCs and investors have been sitting on a mountainous amount of money, so will we finally see investment flow towards companies in 2024? Our panel of experts will explore what investors are looking for and what developers need to do to receive funding.

Future Formats

Tuesday, March 19th

Explore the future of games, where ground-breaking technologies like AI, Metaverse, and web3 redefine the industry landscape. Delve into discussions about the transformative power of these innovations, unraveling their potential dominance and anticipating the ripple effects on the games ecosystem. This track scrutinises the dynamic interplay of emerging technologies, offering insights into the multifaceted evolution that awaits the games landscape.

16:10 The Games and Healthcare Boom

Noah Falstein, Founder at The Inspiracy

Games and game tools and technology are increasingly being used to treat diseases and disorders, as well as to train doctors and other healthcare professionals. It's a rapidly expanding field of game development, and has opportunities that are of interest to all types of game professionals from testers to studio heads. This talk will provide an overview of recent developments and an insider's view on how the field will grow in the coming decade.

16:30 Is 2024 Finally the Year Blockchain and Web3 Games Break Through?

James Seaman, Owner at Hit Box Games

Bobby Kunta, Marketing Director at Yoda Labs

Michael Sanders, Co-Founder & Chief Storyteller at Horizon

Cathleen Lyu, Strategic Partner Success Manager at Immutable

Peter Pham, President at Auto Legends

Numerous companies have raised hundreds of millions of dollars in the blockchain and web3, backed by big names in the tech and games industries. But so far, there's been little to show for it. Is 2024 the year these startups finally break cover, leaving behind the crypto crash of recent years, and release web3 games that have a serious chance of mass market appeal? Our panel of experts looks at how things could shape up in 2024 and who will be the key trailblazers in this space.

Incredible Indies

Tuesday, March 19th

Discover essential strategies and insights on not just surviving but thriving as a smaller studio in the fiercely competitive games development landscape of today. Learn how to leverage your strengths, cultivate a unique identity, and differentiate yourself in the market. Explore effective techniques, smart resource management, and innovative approaches to game design. Arm yourself with the knowledge and tools to carve out a successful path for your studio in the dynamic games industry.

17:00 Indie Game Self-Publishing: Necessity or the Gold Recipe?

Maria Aloupi, CEO / Game Producer at beyondthosehills

I am sharing insights during the presentation, delving into the indie game conundrum and discussing the delicate balance between making business decisions and seizing the opportunities available. Additionally, I draw upon our studio's experiences to further illustrate these points.

17:30 The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile and PC/Console) Results!

Join us for the Very Big Indie Pitch Awards to find out which of the indie developers in the mobile, PC and console categories were victorious!

