Get the latest in Web3, artificial intelligence and host of future trends at PG Connects Toronto

This is our second time in Canada, and we’re returning to the dynamic, diverse city of Toronto for an even bigger and better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. Attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto next month to network, discover, pitch and learn from the world’s leading authorities.

You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, web3, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Across two stages and a number of track topics our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Keep on reading for an exclusive look at the official content themes and tracks at PG Connects Toronto!

PG Connects Toronto’s Official Themes & Tracks

Theme: Future Tech

The Toronto Region is Canada's largest technology hub and North America's third largest. Canada's AI industry is growing fast, and Toronto is quickly becoming a hub for the most promising AI ventures. With a growing international community of specialised tech talent, including Web3, AR, VR and game programmers, these tracks explore the innovative technologies shaping the future of the industry, not just within North America but worldwide.

Tracks under this theme:

AI Advances

From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate

Tech Trends

What's next for developers? Explore future technologies that are shaping the game development landscape

Building on Blockchain (sponsored by Aleo)

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Web 3 Wonders

What's next for the blockchain gaming scene? Dive deeper into the techniques and strategies that are shaping this growing market

Theme: The Business of Games

The global games industry is the biggest entertainment medium on the planet and growing every year (to $200bn in 2023). These tracks probe the strategies and techniques involved to help your games (or game adjacent) business flourish - whether it's the latest UA or monetization techniques, fund-raising trends and tips or growth hacking!

Tracks under this theme:

Monetiser

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetization developments in this focused track.

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Brand Solutions by Enthusiast Gaming

Analysing the success stories, lessons and opportunities where brands meet the growing games industry.

Show Me The Money

The latest trends from the world of finance plus practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference to your business.

Theme: Building an Industry

By establishing sustainable companies and supporting a future for the next generation of game makers, we can ensure we have an industry to be proud of. These tracks will help provide real-world advice and ideas for newcomers and established executives to realise that future.

Tracks under this theme:

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Company Culture

Define your goals and inspire your team – what are the core principles of a forward-looking games industry?

Industry Visions and Values

How to build a better games industry and aspire to a more a more positive future for everyone

Theme: Knowledge Sharing

These tracks will provide insight into personal stories of successes, failures, and, most importantly, learning from mistakes. You can expect to hear practical tips and tricks related to game development, along with case studies which will aid you in improving your development toolkit and thriving as a game developer.

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry scale and key trends from all over the globe.

The Art of Publishing

Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market.

Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Game Dev Stories (sponsored by Gameloft Toronto)

Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

