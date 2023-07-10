Network with the best in the business at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto!

Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is now just around the corner, and we have some of the biggest names in the industry joining us!
This is our second time in Canada, and we’re returning to the dynamic, diverse city of Toronto for an even better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. Attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto next week to network, discover, pitch and learn from the world’s leading authorities. You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors.
Today, we’re giving you a glimpse at just some of the fantastic companies that will be attending to share their insights with us on July 19th and 20th. Keep on reading for a list of some of the incredible companies we have joining us.
Get your meetings scheduled in early
We’re committed to giving our attendees the best possible ROI from their ticket. This involves opening our meeting scheduling platform early to maximise your opportunities to network ahead of time and start planning out what your conference days are going to look like, so you can make sure you secure those all-important meetings that can really take your business to the next level. Our MeetToMatch platform is going live very soon so be ready to jump straight in as you won’t want to miss being there as early as possible to take advantage of booking meetings with those you want to connect with at the conference. Diaries get booked up fast, so, now is the time to book your ticket and start getting those meetings scheduled.
Without further ado, here are just some of the high calibre confirmed companies attending PG Connects Toronto…
A
- Adjective Noun Studios
- Adjust
- Adventr
- Albedo Informatics Inc.
- Aleo
- Alientrap Games Inc
- Amber
- Apex Gaming Network
- AppTweak
- Arcadian Lab Inc.
- Assetario
- Ayming
B
- BBTV Interactive
- Behold Studios
- Bigabid
- BKOM Studios
- Blimey / HCXR
- Blockade Games
- Bluemoon UX Research and Development Ltd.
- Bonehead Games
- BOSi Art Studios
- Braintelligence
- ByteBrew
C
- Campbell Company of Canada
- Carcajou Games
- Chorrus Games S.L.
- Circular Creative
- City From Naught Studio
- Clevertap
- Computechnosoft
- Cradle
- Creative Distrix
- CrossPlanet Game
D
- Dare Drop
- Deeonez Entertainment Corp
- Digital Turbine
- DLA Piper
- Dragon Pine Games
E
- East Side Games
- Edgegap
- Enthusiast Gaming Inc.
- Epic Story Interactive
- Extra Dimension Games
F
- Finish Line Games
- Fireurchin Productions
- Fortis Games
- FricknFrack Games
- Frostack Games
- FutureFables
G
- Game Pill
- Gameloft Toronto
- Gamesight
- GameVision Studios
- Gazeus Games
- Get Set Games
- Golden Eagle Technologies
H
- Hololabs Studio Inc.
- Holy City VR
- Hothead Games
- Hulk Labs
- Hungry Billy
- Hyper Hippo
- HyprMX
I
- Idiom Loop Inc.
- inmobi
- International Games Summit on Mental Health
- Inworld AI
- Iron Belly
K
- Keywords Studios
- Kokku Games
L
- Ludo World
M
- Mad Oath Studios
- Magic Media
- Magmic Inc.
- Matrioshka Games
- Mega Power Games
- Mindwalk Studios - A Keywords Studio
- Moloco
N
- Nerd
- Nexus.gg
- Nine66
- Nordicity
- Northern Forge Studios
O
- OnYourOwn
- Outloud Games
- Ownly.io
P
- PeopleFun
- Phantom Compass
- Pi-Dev
- PIXEL AUDIO
- Program-Ace Europe Limited
- PTW America, Inc.
- Puzzle Cats Inc
R
- re6l
- Red Meat Games
- Resistr Interactive
- RevX
- Rogue Harbour Game Studio
- Running Bear Studios
S
- Saber Interactive
- Sabotage Studios
- Seepia Playables
- Skillprint
- Skillz, Inc.
- Smilegate
- Snap Finger Click
- Soft Rains
- Spacelab Games
- Stack Up
- Stealth Startup
- Studio Doko Inc.
- Swarm Herd Flock
T
- Tambù srl
- Tatum Games
- Terra Translations
- The International Games Summit on Mental Health
- Tilt Five
- TILTy Studios Co.
- Tiny Fun Games
- Tokens.com
- Transitional Forms
- Twisted BrainZ
U
- Unity Technologies
V
- VGW
- Vibe
- Viroid Games Inc.
W
- Wero Creative
- Whitethorn Games
- WildNetwork
- WINGS
- Women in Games International
X
- Xbox Canada
- Xsolla
Y
- Yes Games Studio
Z
- Zynga
1-9
- 2K Games
- 5CA
Last chance to buy tickets
Tickets for PG Connects Toronto are still on sale but with the event only being a week away you’d better get them now before it's too late, don’t miss out on this opportunity to attend!
If you’re not able to make the journey to Canada you can still take part in some top tier PG Connects networking with a virtual meeting ticket, giving you access to the meetings planner on our MeetToMatch platform, while you won't get to experience all the in person benefits, talks, seminars etc, of being at the event you will be able to book and host meeting with other attendees and you’ll get access to the video vault in the weeks following.
Secure an extra 20% on your in-person ticket using the special discount code REVEAL20 for a limited time.
See you in Toronto!