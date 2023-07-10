Network with the best in the business at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto!

Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is now just around the corner, and we have some of the biggest names in the industry joining us!

This is our second time in Canada, and we’re returning to the dynamic, diverse city of Toronto for an even better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. Attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto next week to network, discover, pitch and learn from the world’s leading authorities. You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors.

Today, we’re giving you a glimpse at just some of the fantastic companies that will be attending to share their insights with us on July 19th and 20th. Keep on reading for a list of some of the incredible companies we have joining us.

Get your meetings scheduled in early

We’re committed to giving our attendees the best possible ROI from their ticket. This involves opening our meeting scheduling platform early to maximise your opportunities to network ahead of time and start planning out what your conference days are going to look like, so you can make sure you secure those all-important meetings that can really take your business to the next level. Our MeetToMatch platform is going live very soon so be ready to jump straight in as you won’t want to miss being there as early as possible to take advantage of booking meetings with those you want to connect with at the conference. Diaries get booked up fast, so, now is the time to book your ticket and start getting those meetings scheduled.

Without further ado, here are just some of the high calibre confirmed companies attending PG Connects Toronto…

A

Adjective Noun Studios

Adjust

Adventr

Albedo Informatics Inc.

Aleo

Alientrap Games Inc

Amber

Apex Gaming Network

AppTweak

Arcadian Lab Inc.

Assetario

Ayming

B

BBTV Interactive

Behold Studios

Bigabid

BKOM Studios

Blimey / HCXR

Blockade Games

Bluemoon UX Research and Development Ltd.

Bonehead Games

BOSi Art Studios

Braintelligence

ByteBrew

C

Campbell Company of Canada

Carcajou Games

Chorrus Games S.L.

Circular Creative

City From Naught Studio

Clevertap

Computechnosoft

Cradle

Creative Distrix

CrossPlanet Game

D

Dare Drop

Deeonez Entertainment Corp

Digital Turbine

DLA Piper

Dragon Pine Games

E

East Side Games

Edgegap

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.

Epic Story Interactive

Extra Dimension Games

F

Finish Line Games

Fireurchin Productions

Fortis Games

FricknFrack Games

Frostack Games

FutureFables

G

Game Pill

Gameloft Toronto

Gamesight

GameVision Studios

Gazeus Games

Get Set Games

Golden Eagle Technologies

H

Hololabs Studio Inc.

Holy City VR

Hothead Games

Hulk Labs

Hungry Billy

Hyper Hippo

HyprMX

I

Idiom Loop Inc.

inmobi

International Games Summit on Mental Health

Inworld AI

Iron Belly

K

Keywords Studios

Kokku Games

L

Ludo World

M

Mad Oath Studios

Magic Media

Magmic Inc.

Matrioshka Games

Mega Power Games

Mindwalk Studios - A Keywords Studio

Moloco

N

Nerd

Nexus.gg

Nine66

Nordicity

Northern Forge Studios

O

OnYourOwn

Outloud Games

Ownly.io

P

PeopleFun

Phantom Compass

Pi-Dev

PIXEL AUDIO

Program-Ace Europe Limited

PTW America, Inc.

Puzzle Cats Inc

R

re6l

Red Meat Games

Resistr Interactive

RevX

Rogue Harbour Game Studio

Running Bear Studios

S

Saber Interactive

Sabotage Studios

Seepia Playables

Skillprint

Skillz, Inc.

Smilegate

Snap Finger Click

Soft Rains

Spacelab Games

Stack Up

Stealth Startup

Studio Doko Inc.

Swarm Herd Flock

T

Tambù srl

Tatum Games

Terra Translations

The International Games Summit on Mental Health

Tilt Five

TILTy Studios Co.

Tiny Fun Games

Tokens.com

Transitional Forms

Twisted BrainZ

U

Unity Technologies

V

VGW

Vibe

Viroid Games Inc.

W

Wero Creative

Whitethorn Games

WildNetwork

WINGS

Women in Games International

X

Xbox Canada

Xsolla

Y

Yes Games Studio

Z

Zynga

1-9

2K Games

5CA

Last chance to buy tickets

Tickets for PG Connects Toronto are still on sale but with the event only being a week away you’d better get them now before it's too late, don’t miss out on this opportunity to attend!

If you’re not able to make the journey to Canada you can still take part in some top tier PG Connects networking with a virtual meeting ticket, giving you access to the meetings planner on our MeetToMatch platform, while you won't get to experience all the in person benefits, talks, seminars etc, of being at the event you will be able to book and host meeting with other attendees and you’ll get access to the video vault in the weeks following.

Secure an extra 20% on your in-person ticket using the special discount code REVEAL20 for a limited time.

See you in Toronto!