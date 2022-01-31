Learn the best practices of blockchain gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Blockchain gaming has been growing exponentially over the last few years and with cryptocurrency and NFTs becoming a hot topic especially in 2021, it’s important to cover these topics and understand how it all works.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London on February 14th to 15th, you can hear the leading authorities on blockchain share their insights to what blockchain means for any developer and discuss some of the best practices you can learn working with crypto in your games.

It is now two weeks until the UK’s leading games industry conference returns to London, with 1,500 games industry professionals, 225 expert speakers and over 700 companies looking to network, connect and learn from one another.

The Building on Blockchain track looks at the basics of blockchain, expanding to analysis on the technology that goes into blockchain so you can get started on using it for your own games. We’re proud to have ZEBEDEE join us as track sponsors as we aim to explore what blockchain means for the industry.

Keep reading to see the full track schedule.

Building on Blockchain, sponsored by ZEBEDEE: Tuesday, February 15th

14:20 - Launching the track, we have ZEBEDEE’s Ben Cousens delivering a keynote on powering real economies in virtual worlds, as well as how programmable money unlocks more monetisation and activity in games.

14:40 - Up next is Venly’s Yan Ketelers with a superstar session on building blockchain games and NFT businesses for the masses.

15:00 - The first panel of the track is a discussion on the evolution of game economies and what the next stage in progression could be. Featuring industry experts: Supremacy Games’ Jari Pauna, exmox’s Carglar Eger, Tiny Rebel Games’ Susan Cummings, Play Ventures’ Anton Backman, Reality Gaming Group’s Tony Pearce, ZEBEDEE’s Ben Cousens.

15:40 - Following the panel is a session by Magmic’s Mohammad Agha looking at migrating from development of casual to NFT based games.

16:00 - Next is a session that looks at how 2021 was the year of the NFT and what could be next with Anomica Brands’ Robby Yung.

16:20 - This penultimate session aims to give audiences an understanding of the compelling new gameplay and commercial opportunities enabled by blockchain, conducted by Reality Gaming Group’s Tony Pearce.

16:40 - Wrapping up the track is a panel discussion on sustainable approaches to creating and cultivating NFT and blockchain-based platforms and communities. Featuring: Uplandme’s Hagan Dietz-Rosales, Niantic’s Karla Reyes, Tezos Foundation’s Mason Edwards, Yield Guild Games’ Beryl Chavez Li, PlayTIX’s Jerome Wurster and BITKRAFT Ventures’ Moritz Baier-Lentz.

