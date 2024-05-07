Brazil passes new bill to bolster its video games industry

Brazilian Association of Digital Game Developers Abragames is celebrating the approval of bill 2.796/2021, also known as the Legal Framework for Games to pave the way for growth and job creation in Brazil's gaming sector.

After extensive discussions between Abragames and regional associations in the last two years, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's approval marks a significant milestone for the country's gaming industry.

The current Legal Framework for Games is a collaborative effort led by Senators Leila Barros and Flávio Arns, who consulted associations such as Abragames to provide an understanding of the industry's needs and scale.

Victory for Brazil

The new legal framework updates the definition of electronic games, covering various formats such as mobile apps, web pages, and virtual reality and is expected to take effect immediately.

Abragames president Rodrigo Terra says, “We are celebrating a victory for Brazil, not just the game industry. The Legal Framework will strengthen the ecosystem of creation and production in one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide, allowing the country to be truly recognized for its enormous potential in this crucial segment of the creative industry."

“The Legal Framework for Games will foster sector growth, create jobs, combat illicit activities, and reduce tax burdens," projects Senator Leila Barros. "With its approval, the Brazilian game industry will gain more visibility and legal certainty."

Senator Flavio Arns believes that the proposal will generate benefits across various sectors. "In parallel, we should see advances in education, culture, health, and employment, with job creation and income generation. This is a law that will allow both the industry and Brazil to grow together."