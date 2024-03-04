Data & Research

Brazil's games industry increases number of studios and staff in spite of layoffs trend

The nation's industry professionals rose by 6.3% to 13,225.

Brazil's games industry increases number of studios and staff in spite of layoffs trend
By , Staff Writer

The number of game studios in Brazil grew by 3.2% year-over-year to 1,042 in 2023, according to a new report.

The Second National Survey of Brazil's Games Industry, conducted by the Brazil Games export program - a partnership between Abragames and ApexBrasil - showed that the country's industry employed 13,225 people, up 6.3% Y/Y.

Most Brazil's studios are based in São Paulo, which is home to 302 games companies. Rio de Janeiro has 107, while Rio Grande do Sul has 69.

Regionally, 56% of studios are based in the South East, 20% in the South, 16% in the North East, 6% in the Mid West, and 2% in the North.

Between 2020 to 2022, local developers released more than 2,600 games. The number of studios developing their own IPs also increased to 93% in 2022.

Meanwhile, 13% of studios licensed their own IPs, while 10% of studios licensed third-party products (down from 18% in 2021). 

Most of Brazil's developers worked across PC (24.9%) and mobile (24%). However, console game production continues to grow, reaching 19% in 2022, with handheld console production doubling to 4%.

Market estimates

Overall, Brazil's games developers were estimated to have generated $251.6 million in revenue in 2022. The figures were from a combination of survey results and AppMagic data. It should be noted that a new method to calculate this figure was used for 2022, meaning accurate comparisons for growth cannot be made to previous years.

Revenue from the sale of games via digital platforms increased from 54% to 62% in 2022, while revenue from direct sales decreased from 30% to 23%. Microtransactions followed at 20%, while ads generated 16%.

PC games were said to generate the most revenue for Brazil's developers at 44%, while mobile accounted for 23% and consoles 12%.

"The data presented in the second edition of the survey also reinforces Brazil's position as one of the most promising regions for providing External Development services, as had already been indicated in the reports of the XDS Summit, a global reference on the subject," said Abragames president Rodrigo Terra.

"The work done by Brazilians has been meeting international demands with quality and standing out, among other aspects, for artistic, engineering, and co-dev issues. As a result, we have half of Brazilian developers operating in other markets with more than 70% of their revenues coming from various countries."

You can read the full version of the Second National Survey of Brazil's Games Industry here.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

Interview Nov 28th, 2023

Why Gamescom merged with BIG Festival to bring the expo to Brazil

News Nov 28th, 2023

First-ever Gamescom LATAM heads to Brazil in 2024 after merger with BIG Festival

News Nov 1st, 2023

PTW to expand into Brazil, producing the company's 44th office

News Oct 16th, 2023

Almost half of all gamers find a good friend or spouse through gaming

News Oct 4th, 2023

Mobile is projected to account for 56% of gaming revenue in 2023