PTW to expand into Brazil, producing the company's 44th office

Gaming services provider PTW has revealed its plans to grow operations into South America, as is hoping to achieve this through its newly created São Paulo office PTW Brazil.

The office will open officially in the first quarter of 2024 with promises of jobs for at least 100 local workers. New employees will work in art production, quality assurance, play support and localisation support.

An emerging locale

PTW Brazil’s in-country activity will be headed by Joao Albani, who will report directly to PTW chief operations officer Sijo Jose. Albani has over a decade of in-market management experience, and the studio will mark PTW’s 44th across 16 countries.

"PTW has a proven global track record of helping clients address the complicated process of taking a great local product and turning it into something globally relevant," said Albani. "I’m excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in Brazil and grow our business throughout the region."

Choosing Brazil for a new base of operations is a smart move in the mobile sphere, as the region has proven itself a growing market with twice as many mobile games developed as console titles. Data.ai even highlighted Brazil for its rise above Italy and Saudi Arabia to become the 11th most valuable app market in the world - thanks to a 20% rise in in-app spending to $1.134 billion in 2022.

"Brazil is a massive opportunity for us – South America is going to be a hotspot for companies like PTW that can bring in best-in-class services to help globalise the local dev scene," said PTW COE Deborah Kirkham. "And my team knows what it takes to win market share. It’s going to take world-class talent delivering unrivaled services; that’s exactly what we’re going to deliver to our customers and why I’m so confident in our growth strategy."

Sensor Tower has also highlighted Brazil as an emerging market and one of the fastest growing even during 2022, a time of decline for the industry.