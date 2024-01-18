Support studio PTW cuts 45 positions as game industry layoffs continue

Ambitious gaming and support studio PTW formerly Pole to Win has let go of 45 employees. PTW has previously worked with industry giants such as Blizzard, Capcom, and Sega to provide quality assurance, studio support, and localization.

According to Kotaku, the majority of those affected by the layoffs reside outside the United States, with studios located in North America, Europe, and Asia. The impacted workforce primarily consisted of QA workers, but job cuts also extended to other departments.

“PTW made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce in several countries where we operate," a PTW spokesperson told Kotaku. "This decision was not made lightly – Our company's core offerings stem from the people who enable us to deliver world-class products and services. We want to thank our departing team members for the time and effort they put into the company."

Better days ahead?

In October last year, the support studio extended its operations to South America by unveiling PTW Brazil. Further expansion plans include the establishment of a new office in São Paulo in early 2024, where it plans to employ more than 100 people.

"Brazil is a massive opportunity for us," said CEO Deborah Kirkham. "South America is going to be a hotspot for companies like PTW that can bring in best-in-class services to help globalise the local developer scene."

Established in 1994, PTW has dedicated two decades to supporting developers in areas such as localization and QA. With over 40 studios globally across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America, PTW has played a role in assisting publishers with games.

It's worth noting that the developer contributed to the development of Nintendo's Super Mario Wonder, Bethesda's Starfield, and Capcom's Exoprimal.