Network with the likes of Jawaker, Unity and Sandsoft Games at Dubai GameExpo Summit next week!

The Dubai GameExpo Summit kicks off in full force next week, and the time to register and start planning all the brands you want to connect with is now.

On June 21-22, we’re partnering up with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai, in the fastest growing region of the international games industry. The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days as part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 (DEF 2023) event at the Dubai Exhibition Centre within Expo City Dubai. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from the gaming industry from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can look forward to the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events.

We’re committed to giving our attendees the best possible ROI from their ticket. This involves opening our meeting scheduling platform early to maximise your opportunities to network ahead of time and start planning out what your conference days are going to look like, so you can make sure you secure those all-important meetings that can really take your business to the next level. Our MeetToMatch platform is already live and meetings are being scheduled as we speak, and you won’t want to miss being there as early as possible to take advantage of booking meetings with those you want to connect with at the conference. Diaries get booked up fast, so, now is the time to book your ticket and start getting those meetings scheduled.

Today, we’re unveiling just some of the fantastic companies that will be joining us in Dubai. We are so proud to say that our attending companies include these amazing brands. We will be updating the list closer to the event, so keep on checking back to see what companies pop up.

A

Abertay University

Abertay University / InGAME: Innovation for Games and Media Enterprise

Abstron Pvt Ltd

Active DMC

AdAction

Addict Mobile

AdInMo

Adjust GmbH

Airbridge

Alfa Games & Partners

AmaginGames

Amazon Ads

AMBER STUDIO

AntoxWorld

AppAgent

Apple

Apptica

Arabic Peninsula and Levant, P&G

Arcadian Lab

Arkad Management DMCC

ARN

Artal games

artholding

Ash Games Studio

AudioMob

Azarus, Inc.

B

Bagelcode

Barzah Studio

Beach Bum LTD

Belka Games

Big Games Machine

Binance

Bird & Bird (MEA) LLP

Bitzi GameTech Solutions

Blazing Griffin

BlockchainGamer.biz

BloomBig Studio

Bloxmith

BooBoo Games

Bored Gen

Boys and Toys

Bright Learners Private School

Brightika, Inc.

C

Cakebyte

Calyx

Calyx Gaming

Capital.com

Capricia Productions

Carry1st

Casualverse

Chick Mania

Chickmania Entertainment

Chromia

Clicks Talent

Club Cooee

Com2uS USA

COM2US USA, Inc

cooee GmbH

Couchbase

Crypto Maze

D

Deeonez Entertainment Corp

Departure Lounge Inc

DH3 Games

DIFC Innovation Hub

Digipen

Dimoso

DMCC

DMS

Dots.eco

Dream Reality Interactive Ltd

Dreamlit Games

Du

E

embrace

Emirates

Emirates NBD

EPIPHANY PRIVATE LIMITED

EsportsXO

F

Fahy

Fenix Games

Finz Games

FireDice

FitNot Games

Flanders Investment and Trade

Fotrum

Frismos

FROMtheRED Inc.

Fuero Games

Fun-fits

Fundamentally Games Ltd

FunDream Games

Funfair Ventures

FXFX Studios

G

G42

Game Cooks

Game District

GAMEIT

Gamerji

Games Envision

Games Tree

Gamester Kids

Gaming & Esports Company WLL

Gaming Doctrine (SMC) pvt Ltd

Gamivision

Gembase.io

Geniteam Solutions

GENUN Games

Global Game Jam

Go Big Gaming

Google

Growth Marketing Agency

H

Hazel Mobile

High Ground Games

Highbit Games

Hydra game Studio

I

iBLOXX Studios DMCC

iDreamsky Technology

iion

Ikigai Technologies

IndiGG

Infernozilla

InGAME: Innovation for Games and Media Enterprise

INLINGO Ltd

InMobi

Instinct Games

InvoGames

IraqCom Technologies Co. Ltd

J

Jawaker

JetSynthesys Pvt. Ltd.

Jordan Gaming Lab

K

KHDA

KitKat

Klusterluck

Kokoro Games Kreationware

Kwalee

L

Leango Studio

Level Up

Locnapps Media Private Limited

Logic Rack INC.

LoopMe

M

Mad Data GmbH

Mad Hook

MadZone Games

Mars Games

Matchbox & MoTech

Maysalward

MB Oyun Yazılım ve Pazarlama A.Ş.

Medieval Empires

Metagravity

Mighty Bear Games

Mikagames Limited

Miniclip

Mintegral

Mintroute DMCC

Mitgo

Mobidictum

Mobify

Moloco, Inc

Mono Games Studio

MoonTech GmbH

Motto Games

Mugen Interactive

Multiplayer

My Games

N

Narsun Studios

Neom Level Up Accelerator

NetEase Games

New Dimension

Next.space

Nifty Craft OÜ

Niko Partners

Nine66

Nitro Games

Nomadroid

Nu10 LLC

O

Ozi Technology

P

Pakistan Games

Pixiemeta.com

PLAYTOUCH

PopScreen Games

Psypher

Psypher Interactive

Publicis

Publicis Groupe

R

Razer Gold Inc

Ready Games

Ready Games Network

Reality+

RECYBER

Reinified

remote control productions

RoasUP, Inc.

Rove Hotels

S

Sablo Studio

Samsung

Sandsoft Games

Sauce Labs

SCALO TECHNOLOGIES

SHEBA JOY

Shinko Games

Shorooq Partners

SIFOR

Smash Head Studio

SPEARMINT GAMES

SPM

Spoilz

SPORTFIVE

Spunk studios

Starcom

Starvania

Steel Media Ltd

Styrax Studios Inc

SuatSahin

Sumitomo Corporation Middle East

Super Evil Megacorp

T

TeachMeCode Institute

Tencent Games Global

TERNOA

The Game Storm Studios Pvt Ltd

The Games Fund

The Orbwars

TikTok

Tiny Kraken Games

TNT DESIGNZ LLC

Transcend Fund

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions

Triple Dragon Limited

True Gaming

U

Udo Games

Ultimate GG

UMX Studio

Unity Technologies

Up One Games

V

Vanilla Py

Vectr Ventures

Venly

Versus.legal

Virgin Radio

Virtex

Virtual Reality Elements Studio

Visionaries

W

Warleague

Wemade

Wiggin LLP

World Island Creative

X

Xsolla

Y

YaLLa Esports

Yalla Group Ltd

Yandex

Yayy

YesGnome

Book your ticket to Dubai today!

Don’t miss your chance to network with all of these amazing companies and more. There’s still time to book your ticket to join us in Dubai next week. Book your ticket to the event over on our official partner site. Meetings are already being scheduled and diaries are getting booked, so don’t wait a second longer!