Pocket Gamer Connects London is next week – meet the amazing sponsors and partners helping bring our biggest event yet to life!

If you don’t know what’s coming up next week, we are mere days away from the biggest event of the year (and of PG Connects history so far!): Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023!

The leading mobile gaming industry conference is returning to London next week on January 23rd to 24th, and we’re welcoming an incredible amount of games industry professionals to The Brewery in the heart of London to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the industry’s top thought leaders from around the globe. We have a more packed schedule than ever before with 32 diverse topic tracks spanning the hottest topics facing the games industry today, including our well-loved classics and many never-before-seen tracks you won’t want to miss! As an attendee, you can join in on all the matchmaking and competition fun with our returning events such as our Journalist Bar, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and Big Indie Pitches. Don’t waste any time – secure your seat at our show next week while you still can!

This massive event couldn’t be possible without the formidable support of our partners and sponsors, so today, we would like to shine the spotlight on all of the phenomenal brands that have come together to help us make this event happen. To each and every one of these innovative, incredible companies: thank you for helping us pave the way for the future of the games industry. We couldn’t be more proud to work with you to bring this event to life!

Without further ado, here are the incredible brands that are helping bring you Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023!

Platinum Sponsors

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world’s leading telcos, advertisers and publishers.

Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies the ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition and monetization — connecting Digital Turbine’s partners to more consumers, in more ways, across more devices.

Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world.

Sandsoft Games

Sandsoft is a global games company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which focuses on publishing, developing, and investing in high-quality game experiences and development studios, delivering best-in-class gaming experiences for players in the MENA region. The team is powered by AAA games industry talent and passionate game creators, who’ve worked on hit franchises like FIFA, Candy Crush, Angry Birds and World of Tanks.

With offices in Saudi Arabia, Spain, Finland and China, Sandsoft aims to bring continents, cultures, and people closer, in order to develop the nascent MENA gaming ecosystem, and to help transform it into a global market leader.

Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in in-game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Xsolla is headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, and cities worldwide. Xsolla supports major gaming entitles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit xsolla.com.

Redlight Finance

After launching its revolutionary gasless blockchain, Redlight Finance is entering the gaming industry to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and blockchain technology.

Having already established partnerships with other gaming companies, we are hoping to continue doing so. We also offer tech solutions to those in the gaming industry who are unfamiliar with how to transition into blockchain.

If you are interested in ways to monetise your game via blockchain, or wanting to become a part of history in the world’s fastest moving financial space, come visit our booth at the expo or visit our website for more info.

Tik Tok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Gold Sponsors

Trade and Invest British Columbia (B.C.)

Trade and Invest British Columbia (B.C.) work with international enterprises to help them build links to the resources, skills and businesses that make B.C. an attractive place to work, live and invest. We support studios and investors do business in B.C. by pairing sellers with buyers, investors with opportunities, and companies with talented employees, whether they’re selling products or services to the people of B.C. or working with our local communities to export products worldwide. We have a team of trade and investment professionals in BC and representatives in Europe, the United States, and across Asia, here to help.

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions

TransPerfect Gaming Solutions (TGS) offers video game globalization services to reach gamers worldwide. Supporting video game development from start to finish, including player support, localization, audio services, art design, quality assurance, community management, marketing, and testing. TGS works with many of the world's most renowned games and gaming brands, leveraging a worldwide network of production centers, testing facilities, and studios. To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/gaming.

LiftOff

Liftoff is the leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, helping advertisers, publishers, game developers and DSPs scale revenue growth with solutions to market and monetize mobile apps. Liftoff’s solutions, including Accelerate, Direct, Influence, Monetize, Intelligence, and Vungle Exchange, support over 6,600 mobile businesses across 74 countries in sectors such as gaming, social, finance, ecommerce, and entertainment. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Liftoff has a diverse, global presence.

SHAREit

SHAREit Group is a global internet technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group’s business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages.

According to the AppsFlyer Performance Index Edition 14 for H2, 2021, SHAREit was ranked No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories and No.7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index. It has also ranked at No.8 on the global retention index across all categories for driving huge volumes.

It aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.

Data.ai

data.ai is the first Unified Data AI platform bringing together consumer data and market estimates. Our mission is to help gaming publishers with strategies to build the best games, based on premium insights, prescription, and execution.

Product Madness

A Global Powerhouse where the best games, experiences and talent are made.

We’re a top-grossing leader in social casino mobile games, entertaining millions of players around the world every day. Acquired by Aristocrat in 2012, we’ve risen to become a genre-leading

mobile games publisher, with successive stand-out games powered by world-class teams, live ops and a growing number of development studios in some of the most dynamic and diverse digital talent hubs in the world. Headquartered here in London, with 6 other global locations, we're a borderless, global home where the best mobile games and experiences are crafted by world class talent.

AppLovin

AppLovin enables developers to grow their business. Businesses rely on AppLovin’s market leading technologies to solve their mission-critical functions with a powerful, full stack solution including user acquisition, monetization and measurement. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Meta Audience Network

Meta Audience Network empowers app developers and publishers to deliver a great user experience while growing a sustainable business. With Facebook demand from millions of diverse global advertisers, publishers can expand their app’s reach keep users engaged and monetise globally.

Clever Ads Solutions

Hi, we are the Clever Ads Solutions (CAS) team. CAS is an innovative fully automated mediation platform for mobile app ads monetization. CAS significantly increases developer's revenue (35-150% on average) due to programmatic hybrid model (real-time bidding + price waterfalls), which effectively interacts with all major ad networks (AdMob, Facebook, IronSource, Unity Ads, Applovin, Vungle, Pangle, Mintegral, Digital Turbine, Inmobi and others). CAS ad mediation platform is easy to integrate, it's fully automatic, and you bear zero cost to maintain it.

Now 500+ mobile app developers from 27 countries with 1000+ apps successfully use CAS as an ad mediation platform.

GameChangerSF

GameChangerSF specializes in performance marketing and video ad creative services for game publishers. It was acquired in April by Pixis, the global leader in codeless AI that automates and optimizes UA campaigns. The AI complements GameChangerSF's video ad development and multivariate testing tool MultiVid that enables rapid development, localization, sizing, distribution, and testing of ads.

Creadits

Build campaigns that deliver Creative ROI™

Maximize your advertising potential with Creadits' global network of creatives, and content localization and variation tools.

CGI, UGC, Live Action, Motion Graphics, Playables and more! All through one team and platform for efficient production.

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming empowers game developers to drive discovery, expand their games’ reach and engage a global community of players. We provide tools for developers to build, grow and monetize their games across Meta technologies.

Smadex

Smadex is the transparent DSP engineered for growth. Your solution for user acquisition, branding and retargeting campaigns. We are the go-to programmatic advertising platform designed to help marketers achieve their growth goals with full transparency. Smadex is a business unit of Entravision, a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Learn more about our offerings at www.smadex.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Persona.ly

Persona.ly is a mobile-first DSP operating worldwide. Using our proprietary bidder and machine-learning algorithms, we offer transparent, performance-driven, highly-targeted UA and retargeting solutions at scale with access to over 1.8 million ad auctions per second. We are trusted by Ubisoft, Rapido, Waitr, CoinSwitch Kuber, Papaya Gaming, and many others. Persona.ly strives to be more than just a vendor for its partners, but a partner that helps generate actual value, growth, and broad marketing insights that can be used across channels.

LeanPlum, a Clevertap company

For Gaming Apps, Leanplum is a full-player management platform for mobile games. The only solution that combines lifecycle marketing and LiveOps promotions with the ability to control the live events and sales via Remote Configuration, built on a powerful foundation of real-time data, and A/B Testing.

AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers through innovative, privacy-preserving measurement, analytics, fraud protection, and engagement technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and 9,000+ technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

Moloco

Moloco’s machine learning platform delivers growth and performance to app publishers and online retailers by unlocking their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to accelerate user acquisition and lifetime value. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables ecommerce and marketplaces to establish scalable performance ads businesses.

Chartboost

Founded in 2011, Chartboost is one of the leading in-app monetization and programmatic advertising platforms. Reaching over 700M unique users every month across more than 200,000 mobile apps, Chartboost works with majority of the top-grossing iOS and Android app developers. Through the Chartboost platform, Chartboost empowers app developers to earn advertising revenue while connecting advertisers to highly engaged audiences. The Chartboost SDK is the highest-integrated independent mobile ad SDK. The company has been ranked as a top media source by Kochava, Appsflyer, and Singular.

Amber

Amber has been a key development provider in the video game industry since 2013, delivering full-service design and development solutions from initial concept to production, development, publishing and live operations. Amber has been rapidly expanding. Amber partners with brands including Amazon, Disney, NBC Universal, Paradox Interactive, Rovio, That Game Company, N3twork, and more. Amber is a game development agency built by artisans residing in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Montreal, Guadalajara, Warsaw, Bucharest and Botosani. The company concept was inspired by the decades of game dev experience of its leadership, realizing the industry needed a more versatile development services platform. Amber is structured as a network of studios with different skills and specializations, delivering top quality services in full game production, co-development, engineering, design, art, live-ops, QA, localization and more.

Adjoe

A fast-growing adtech company, adjoe specializes in building industry-changing monetization and advertising solutions that reinvent the status quo. Our vision is to take our partners’ business to the next level – and serve a positive ad experience to every single app user. Our unique rewarded ad unit Playtime has made us one of the top UA sources for publishers worldwide. And that’s just the start: We’ve now launched our own ad mediation platform supporting all of our high-performing ad units. All to disrupt mobile ad monetization. Chat with us at Booth or visit our website.

Adjust

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust is a subsidiary of AppLovin, the leading growth platform for developers. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com.

Ramp

Forecasting B2C revenue accurately is difficult and time-consuming. When it’s not done properly, the ramifications can be enormous. Management time wasted, incorrect resource allocation, millions of dollars wasted in inefficient marketing spend… Companies miss their targets and miss key opportunities. Ramp, founded in 2018, is a UK-based analytics firm that empowers top-level strategic business for finance teams through the informed use of data science and analytics. Ramp is a SaaS platform that automates user and revenue forecasting. Customers include: PlayQ, Space Ape, Netspeak Games, Niantic, Aristocrat, Index Ventures. For more info, please visit rampgrowth.com

Sauce Labs (previously Backtrace)

Backtrace, a Sauce Labs Company is a cross-platform crash and exception management tool that captures errors from all runtime environments. With the combined technology and functionality of Backtrace and Sauce Labs, developers can spend less time debugging and reduce meantime by using a platform that improves software quality, reliability, and support by bringing deep introspection and automation throughout the software error lifecycle.

Verve Group

Verve Group has created a more efficient and privacy-focused way to buy and monetize advertising. Verve Group is an ecosystem of demand and supply technologies fusing data, media, and technology together to deliver results and growth to both advertisers and publishers–no matter the screen or location, no matter who, what, or where a customer is. With 22 offices across the globe and with an eye on servicing forward-thinking advertising customers, Verve Group’s solutions are trusted by more than 90 of the United States’ top 100 advertisers, 4,000 publishers globally, and the world’s top demand-side platforms. Verve Group is a subsidiary of Media and Games Invest (MGI).

ConsenSys

ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Truffle, Codefi, MetaMask, and Diligence, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow.

Silver Sponsors

Bronze sponsors

Track sponsors

Associate sponsors

