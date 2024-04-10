Disney Realm Breakers now available in soft launch for select regions

Disney Realm Breakers from JOYCITY Corp has entered soft launch in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The game will see players embark on a heroic journey where they'll join forces with beloved characters from Disney and Pixar to save the world of Noi from the Scourge Legion.

From Aladdin's daring escapades to The Incredibles' heroic feats, players can unite to fortify towns and engage in epic Rumble Battles that require strategic planning and tactical prowess to outmanoeuvre the enemy.

In this game, however, victory isn't just on the battlefield. Players will need to focus on town-building, fortifying defences, and gathering resources to strengthen their forces.

Disney Realm Breakers also involves Field Battles that'll allow players to confront the Scourge Legion in their territory. They can reclaim landmarks, work together and free the Lumins of Noi by restoring light to the realm.

Disney's foray into games

Disney has been making significant moves in the mobile gaming industry recently, signalling its commitment to expanding its presence in this lucrative market. One notable endeavour is its partnership with Maliyo Games to develop the Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef mobile game.

Additionally, Disney made headlines with its massive $1.5 billion investment into Fortnite creator Epic Games, a deal which underscores Disney's confidence in the future of gaming as it could leverage Epic Games' technology and user base to further enhance its mobile gaming offerings.

Disney Realm Breakers is now available for Android users aforementioned regions with a global launch and iOS availability likely to be announced later this year.