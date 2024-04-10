News

Disney Realm Breakers now available in soft launch for select regions

Players will embark on a heroic journey where they'll join forces with beloved characters from Disney and Pixar to save the world of Noi

Disney Realm Breakers now available in soft launch for select regions
By , Staff Writer

Disney Realm Breakers from JOYCITY Corp has entered soft launch in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The game will see players embark on a heroic journey where they'll join forces with beloved characters from Disney and Pixar to save the world of Noi from the Scourge Legion.

From Aladdin's daring escapades to The Incredibles' heroic feats, players can unite to fortify towns and engage in epic Rumble Battles that require strategic planning and tactical prowess to outmanoeuvre the enemy.

In this game, however, victory isn't just on the battlefield. Players will need to focus on town-building, fortifying defences, and gathering resources to strengthen their forces.

Disney Realm Breakers also involves Field Battles that'll allow players to confront the Scourge Legion in their territory. They can reclaim landmarks, work together and free the Lumins of Noi by restoring light to the realm.

Disney's foray into games

Disney has been making significant moves in the mobile gaming industry recently, signalling its commitment to expanding its presence in this lucrative market. One notable endeavour is its partnership with Maliyo Games to develop the Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef mobile game.

Additionally, Disney made headlines with its massive $1.5 billion investment into Fortnite creator Epic Games, a deal which underscores Disney's confidence in the future of gaming as it could leverage Epic Games' technology and user base to further enhance its mobile gaming offerings.

Disney Realm Breakers is now available for Android users aforementioned regions with a global launch and iOS availability likely to be announced later this year.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Dec 16th, 2020

Tilting Point enters funding partnership with Joycity, invests $40 million in Gunship Battle: Total Warfare

News Mar 30th, 2017

South Korean dev Joycity bags license for Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War

Interview Dec 12th, 2013

Want to keep Korean gamers engaged? Plan 50 content updates per year

News Apr 8th, 2024

Supercell’s Squad Busters heads into soft launch on April 23rd

News Apr 8th, 2024

Rainbow Six Mobile’s rollout on pause as "areas for improvement" are addressed