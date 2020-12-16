Tilting Point enters funding partnership with Joycity, invests $40 million in Gunship Battle: Total Warfare

Free-to-play mobile publisher Tilting Point has agreed to invest $40 million in military strategy title Gunship Battle: Total Warfare.

As part of the new partnership between Tilting Point and South Korean publisher Joycity, the funding will go towards user acquisition as the former utilises its "expertise" to help grow the game's international and US audience.

Launched in December 2018, Gunship Battle: Total Warfare has earned itself 100 million downloads and an estimated $35.7 million in revenue, according to Sensor Tower (via GameDaily.biz). The analytical firm also noted that monthly player spending has been growing consistently in 2020.

Since Autumn 2019, Tilting Point has partnered with several Korean developers, including ANGames for AstroKings, Clegames for Reign of Empires and CookApps for Toy Party.

"Scaling the game"

"Joycity has done an incredible job with Gunship Battle: Total Warfare over the last two years, and we’re very excited to build on that success by bringing the game to an even larger audience," said Tilting Point senior vice-president of business Asi Burak

Joycity CEO SeongWon Cho added: "Tilting Point has a stellar reputation for identifying games with extreme potential, so it meant a great deal to us for Tilting Point to see that Gunship Battle: Total Warfare has the makings of a top-tier strategy game; this partnership is born out of making that goal a reality.

"We’re confident in Tilting Point’s mobile game marketing expertise, and believe that this partnership will help propel Gunship Battle: Total Warfare on the app store charts in North America and beyond, and we’re very interested in the prospect of evolving our partnership to span across other titles in our portfolio in the future."

A few months back, Tilting Point acquired terraforming simulation game TerraGensis from Edgeworks Entertainment.

Prior to this, we spoke with Tilting Point vice president of product Yang Wen regarding the development of SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.