India's PM Modi says gaming industry doesn't need regulation

India's prime minister Narendra Modi has assured game companies that there is no need for regulation of the games industry within the country, clarifying an air of uncertainty that could have seen game makers bound by the same regulations imposed on online gambling.

In a video posted to his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, April 13th 2024, the prime minister sat with gamers and content producers where he spoke about the expansion of gaming in India and answered some of the questions raised during the discussion.

One gamer Naman Mathur asked if India's gaming sector needed regulation and Modi responded that “Regulate won't be the right word" because “it's the government’s nature to intervene," said the prime minister.

“There is no need for regulations. It [gaming industry] should remain free, it is only then that it will bloom.”

He goes on to say that “there are two things – either you try to impose restrictions under law or try to understand and mould it on the basis of our country’s needs and bring it under an organised, legal structure and uplift its reputation.”

The prime minister's 32-minute video was broadcast on his social media channels and he has asked the group of gamers from the discussion to email their concerns to his office.

India's thriving gaming industry

After the country's recent regulations that prohibit betting in games, and its ban of the official PUBG Mobile game “to keep the internet safe," India's government hasn't imposed as much of a strict regulation on gaming as similar expanding markets such as China.

Following previous concerns over potential regulation on mobile, PM Modi's stance will doubtless be cause for a sigh of relief from many. The anticipated legislation failed to materialize, indicating a backtrack from earlier threats. This shift suggests a more favorable environment for mobile operations, reassuring stakeholders that the status quo - and opportunity for growth - remains unchanged.

India's gaming market was estimated to reach $868 million in 2023, marking a 21.2% year-on-year increase. The country is also recognized as one of the fastest-growing markets in terms of both gamers and revenue, with estimates indicating that its value will reach $1.6 billion by 2027.