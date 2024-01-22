Rize.gg wraps up pre-seed round, raises $430,000 to train and empower gamers

Saudi Arabian e-gaming startup Rize.gg has raised 1.6 million SAR ($430,000) in a pre-seed funding round led by angel investors. The startup is committed to empowering gamers through inventive methods in team formation and training.

The SAR 1.6 million funding will be crucial in propelling Rize.gg's mission forward. The company intends to allocate these funds to advance the platform's development, broaden its user base and introduce new features aimed at enhancing the overall gaming experience.

By utilising assessment systems and effective collaboration tools, the platform provides gamers with comprehensive tools for team building, live streaming and tournament organisation to refine their skills and foster a heightened competitive spirit among them.

Meeting player needs

Expressing excitement about the successful funding round, founder Anmar Alharbi emphasised the platform's mission to revolutionise the gaming landscape with innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of gamers.

“The successful completion of our Pre-Seed funding round is a testament to the trust and belief that our angel investors have placed in Rize.gg. We are excited about the opportunities this funding opens up for us to further develop and enhance our platform,” said Alharbi.

Founded in 2022 by Alharbi, Rize.gg’s strategic focus involves accessing and improving the skills of gamers to create a competitive gaming community that'll lead to further growth and development of the esports industry.

And with a defined vision and strong support from angel investors, Rize.gg aims to make a lasting impact on the gaming community through innovative solutions and the promotion of a competitive spirit among gamers.