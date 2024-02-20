News

GameCentric secures $1.5 million angel investment to fuel growth in MENA

The gaming platform aims to add more features to extend its footprint beyond the GCC & MENA region

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 20th, 2024 investment Gamecentric $1,500,000m
Indian gaming platform GameCentric has raised $1.5 million (AED 6 million) in capital from Dubai-based angel investor Bilal Merchant.

After going live in December 2023, GameCentric plans to use its newly secured funds to triple its user base across the MENA region which is projected to reach 88 million gamers by 2026.

In line with its vision to “transform the industry," GameCentric also plans to adopt new technologies to stay competitive while also introducing new offerings for brands, game publishers, and players as it aims to become a digitally native platform and incorporate digital asset features including cryptocurrencies by 2025.

Saad Khan, CEO of GameCentric says, “Our aspiration is not just to be a gaming platform but a cultural phenomenon transcending borders. Collaboration with industry leaders, community-driven programs and an unwavering commitment to have the best user experience drives all of our future initiatives.”

Strategic partnerships

As part of its launch strategy and “deliver an exceptional gaming experience," GameCentric has teamed up with the KSA's POWReSports to “boost its gamer acquisition strategy" and support the expansion of its ecosystem across the regional gaming scene.

“GameCentric’s visionary strategy in seamlessly connecting brands with gamers, coupled with their unwavering commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies such as crypto and Web3, has left an indelible impression on me," said businessman and investor Bilal Merchant. “Their innovative approach positions them as disruptors in the gaming landscape, poised to create a distinctive and rewarding experience for players worldwide.”

Backing their vision, GameCentric has also garnered support from LIV, one of UAE’s largest digital banks powered by Emirates NBD. Future initiatives will involve partnerships with well-known game publishers and the creation of community-driven programs aimed at enhancing engagement on the platform.

 


