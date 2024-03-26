Tamatem Games relocates HQ to UAE after Abu Dhabi investment

Jordanian mobile games publisher Tamatem Games has received backing from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in a deal that will see it relocate its headquarters to the UAE capital.

The investment aims to help fuel the publisher's growth and strengthen the country's overall games ecosystem. The UAE is currently home to more than 70 developers.

The deal also see Tamatem create a “centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi" as it seeks to support the country's ambitions of becoming a regional games hub. The publisher plans to recruit more than 40 staff in Abu Dhabi and will work closely with local universities to develop internship and training programs.

Bolstering the UAE's gaming ecosystem

Tamatem Games will continue to focus on providing culturally relevant and localised games tailored to the Arabic-speaking community. With a diverse portfolio of more than 50 games, the company has amassed over 150 million downloads to date.

“This expansion signifies a pivotal moment for Tamatem Games as it expands its reach and elevates its games to new heights," said Tamatem Games CEO Hussam Hammo.

"Leveraging Abu Dhabi's vibrant ecosystem and commitment to talent development, Tamatem Games is poised to make a significant impact on the global gaming landscape."

After its recent collaboration with Ubisoft, ADIO aims to make strategic partnerships a key aspect of its plans for the future to bolster the UAE's gaming ecosystem. It will now offer growth-oriented support, foster connections and facilitate setup to partners.

With the MENA games market now forecasted to hit $6 billion by 2027, the markets of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt collectively are expected to exceed $3 billion in revenue next year.