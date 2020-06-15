Tamatem forms strategic partnership with Tilting Point to bring its games to the MENA region

Jordanian mobile games developer Tamatem has formed a strategic partnership with developer and publisher Tilting Point.

The new agreement will allow Tilting Point to publish two of its games – Languinis and Food Truck Chef – in the MENA market. Over the next three months, the companies will work together to localise the games, while Tamatem will also work on monetisation, marketing and support.

Both titles will be available on both the App Store and Google Play.

"Given Languinis and Food Truck Chef's existing fan base and global success, we have no doubt that both games will resonate extremely well and garner a lot of traction with Arabic speaking players," said Tilting Point President Samir El-Agili.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tamatem and leverage their expertise within the Middle Eastern market, giving players the opportunity to enjoy both games in their own culture and language."

Entering the MENA region

"We are very excited to be working with such a well-established, global game developer and publisher like Tilting Point to publish Languinis and Food Truck Chef to the Arab world," said Tamatem CEO Hussam Hammo.

"Providing those games to the users in their own language will help them in relating to the games in terms of language and culture. We look forward to more partnerships with Tilting Point in the future. Being Tilting Point's Arabic publisher of choice for these famous titles is such an honour for us, we look forward to learn from them and share skills and best practices between the two companies."

Earlier this year, the Jordan-based firm formed a strategic partnership with Nanobit to bring Hollywood Story to the MENA region. Furthermore, in February it locked in $3.5 million in funding.