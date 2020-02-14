Middle Eastern games publishing platform Tamatem locks $3.5 million in funding

Jordan-based mobile game publishing platform Tamatem has secured $3.5 million in funding.

Funding for the round was led by Middle Eastern startup Wamda, alongside Saudi Arabia’s Modern Electronics and the UK’s North Base Media.

Founded in 2013, Tamtem began as a developer before transitioning into a publishing platform in 2015 helping to localise global titles for Arabic speakers. The company has published over 40 different games on iOS and Android.

Tamatem will utilise the capital to expand its reach to new markets while also increasing marketing on current releases.

"Cemented its presence"

"Tamatem has cemented its presence as a leader in MENA's games market, a space driven by strong consumer demand for localised global titles and culturally relevant content," said Wamda executive chairman Fadi Ghandour.

"The launch of its fund offers an opportunity to further develop the gaming industry in the region, where Tamatem is uniquely positioned to build strong partnerships with local and regional developers."

Furthermore, Tamatem will look to launch an investment and acquisitions fund, which will be targeted at supporting independent developers and studios. Funding will be put towards growth and maintaining operations of the studio's independent titles.

We recently spoke to Tamatem founder Hussam Hammo on publishing for the Arabic and emerging markets.