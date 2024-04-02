Japan launches So-Fu accelerator to support indie game developers

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has launched the So-Fu project to support indie game developers.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, the accelerator program will provide indie devs in Japan with mentorships, create business connections in the industry and even cover expenses.

The program will connect indie developers with seasoned professionals like Tomoko Miya from Flamebair Games and Masashi Kimura from Room6 Inc., who will serve as mentors.

Applicants will also have the opportunity to showcase their work to game industry stakeholders.

Applicants must be under 35 and have completed junior high by April 1st, 2024, to qualify and “must have a desire to utilise digital technology to produce high-quality digital content such as videos, movie games... with an eye toward overseas business expansion, etc."

If chosen, they'll engage in a four-part program involving lectures, production planning, and a final presentation in early 2025.

Support from the government

The So-Fu program marks the first time the Japanese government has directly supported indie game makers, according to developer Takaaki Ichijo on X (formerly Twitter). Ichijo will act as an executive member of the Indie Game Incubator in collaboration with So-Fu.

Indie developers in Japan have until April 26th to sign up for the accelerator program.