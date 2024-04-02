News

Japan launches So-Fu accelerator to support indie game developers

The program will provide indie devs with mentorships, create business connections in the industry and even cover expenses.

Japan launches So-Fu accelerator to support indie game developers
By , Staff Writer

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has launched the So-Fu project to support indie game developers.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, the accelerator program will provide indie devs in Japan with mentorships, create business connections in the industry and even cover expenses.

The program will connect indie developers with seasoned professionals like Tomoko Miya from Flamebair Games and Masashi Kimura from Room6 Inc., who will serve as mentors.

Applicants will also have the opportunity to showcase their work to game industry stakeholders.

Applicants must be under 35 and have completed junior high by April 1st, 2024, to qualify and “must have a desire to utilise digital technology to produce high-quality digital content such as videos, movie games... with an eye toward overseas business expansion, etc."

If chosen, they'll engage in a four-part program involving lectures, production planning, and a final presentation in early 2025.

Support from the government

The So-Fu program marks the first time the Japanese government has directly supported indie game makers, according to developer Takaaki Ichijo on X (formerly Twitter). Ichijo will act as an executive member of the Indie Game Incubator in collaboration with So-Fu.

Indie developers in Japan have until April 26th to sign up for the  accelerator program.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

Feature Mar 14th, 2024

Six months of Monster Hunter Now: A well-earned celebration as Niantic catches lightning twice

News Mar 7th, 2024

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 will span three continents across three months

News Feb 12th, 2024

Japan generates 50% of worldwide geolocation game spending

News Jan 15th, 2024

Capcom and Square Enix donate millions in relief funds to support victims of Japan earthquake

News Jan 10th, 2024

RPGs dominate consumer spending, generating 30% of all 2023 mobile game revenue