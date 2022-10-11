Regulars

PG.biz Podcast - From breakout to billions

Nick Button-Brown explores the tools, tech and trends shaping the global mobile games market - and we welcome the first members of the all-new PG.biz editorial team

By , Managing Editor

After a short summer break, then a slightly more extensive reshuffle, the PocketGamer.biz podcast is back - with a new crew on board.

As you may have spotted, the PocketGamer.biz team is growing, with a whole new cast of characters to help it cover the ever-evolving world of mobile gaming. In this episode of the PG.biz podcast, we welcome Iwan and Lewis, the first two new members of the team to introduce themselves and talk about their first steps into the world of mobile gaming. As experienced console gamers, how are they finding the concepts of hybrid monetisation, alternative app stores and hypercasual hits?

We then speak to one of the games sector’s most experienced execs. Nick Button-Brown is an investor, advisor, board member and executive, with extensive experience in every aspect of the global games ecosystem.

Nick joins Brian to explore the mobile games market in 2022. From funding, finance and M&A madness, through to the emerging tools, technologies and trends, they drill into the most interesting areas of mobile gaming, from the ongoing debate around blockchain to the introduction of ever more immersive experiences. What should we be paying attention to in 2022?

As the global games market breaks the $200 billion barrier, with mobile leading the charge - are consoles still the kings of the castle?

Tune in and find out more from a guest who's on the frontlines of the future.

Brian Baglow
Brian Baglow
Managing Editor

Brian has been working in the games industry since the mid-1990s, when he joined the legendary studio DMA Design, as a writer on the original Grand Theft Auto. Since then he's worked with major publishers, founded his own digital agency, helped numerous startups with PR, marketing, communications, narrative design, branding and making money.

Back in 2004 Brian created the Scottish Games Network, the industry body for the country's videogames sector. He also lectures at Napier University on the transformative power of interactive media on the creative industries, is a board member of Creative Edinburgh, and helps to organise games, tech and creative industries events.

In his spare time he plays videogames and is usually, proudly, at least one generation behind the cutting edge consoles.

