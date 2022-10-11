PG.biz Podcast - From breakout to billions

After a short summer break, then a slightly more extensive reshuffle, the PocketGamer.biz podcast is back - with a new crew on board.

As you may have spotted, the PocketGamer.biz team is growing, with a whole new cast of characters to help it cover the ever-evolving world of mobile gaming. In this episode of the PG.biz podcast, we welcome Iwan and Lewis, the first two new members of the team to introduce themselves and talk about their first steps into the world of mobile gaming. As experienced console gamers, how are they finding the concepts of hybrid monetisation, alternative app stores and hypercasual hits?

Special guest star

We then speak to one of the games sector’s most experienced execs. Nick Button-Brown is an investor, advisor, board member and executive, with extensive experience in every aspect of the global games ecosystem.

Nick joins Brian to explore the mobile games market in 2022. From funding, finance and M&A madness, through to the emerging tools, technologies and trends, they drill into the most interesting areas of mobile gaming, from the ongoing debate around blockchain to the introduction of ever more immersive experiences. What should we be paying attention to in 2022?

As the global games market breaks the $200 billion barrier, with mobile leading the charge - are consoles still the kings of the castle?

Tune in and find out more from a guest who's on the frontlines of the future.

PG.biz Podcast: S2E4 - Nick Button-Brown.