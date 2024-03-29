News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E05 - GDC Roundup, EU calls out Apple, and lots of MENA news

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E05 - GDC Roundup, EU calls out Apple, and lots of MENA news
By , Head of Content

Brian Baglow, Craig Chapple, Paige Cook and Aaron Astle from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest news from the mobile games industry in our new 'Week in Views' series.

We cover the European Commission's investigations into Apple and Google over possible DMA violations, round up the big takeaways from GDC, and delve into the big news coming out of the MENA market.

Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

