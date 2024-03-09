News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E02 - Apple battles Epic Games, Fortnite and the DMA

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E02 - Apple battles Epic Games, Fortnite and the DMA
By , Head of Content

Brian Baglow, Craig Chapple and Daniel Griffiths from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest news from the mobile games industry in our new 'Week in Views' series.

We cover Apple's battle with Epic and the European Union's Digital Markets Act, Deconstructor of Fun's games industry predictions for 2024, and InnoGames' disclosure of staff salaries.

Listen, learn, love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Castbox
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here. (Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco is coming as soon as March 18th to 19th!).

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

Related Articles

News Mar 8th, 2024

Apple reinstates Epic Games’ App Store developer account as EU’s Digital Markets Act bites

News Mar 7th, 2024

EU regulators go gunning for Apple following their latest Epic spat

News Mar 6th, 2024

Apple just revoked Epic's iOS developer account. Again

News Feb 19th, 2024

Fortnite and Epic Games are coming back to iOS in Europe

News Jan 17th, 2024

Despite new regulations Apple will still be able to charge 27% on external platform payments