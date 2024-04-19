News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - DoubleDown Interactive’s Faith Price on lifecycle marketing tips to extend your app’s lifespan

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

By Craig Chapple

Acquiring valuable users is only half the battle. To truly power profitable growth, studios must focus on the smart strategies that retain their users for years rather than days.

Faith Price pioneers this approach in gaming as the director of growth marketing at DoubleDown Interactive, a leading social casino and mobile games studio.

She joins host Peggy Anne Salz in this episode to share how she uses lifecycle marketing to extend the lifespan of DoubleDown’s 13-year-old app—and the tips you can implement to do the same for your game.

She opens up about her testing tactics and routine and reveals the three steps anyone can take to reinvent themselves during this industry downturn.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
01:50 - Determining the features that acquire vs retain
05:36 - Timing and testing communications and community
11:26 - What does the testing routine look like?
12:31- How to reinvent yourself in games

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

