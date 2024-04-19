PocketGamer.biz Podcast - DoubleDown Interactive’s Faith Price on lifecycle marketing tips to extend your app’s lifespan

Acquiring valuable users is only half the battle. To truly power profitable growth, studios must focus on the smart strategies that retain their users for years rather than days.

Faith Price pioneers this approach in gaming as the director of growth marketing at DoubleDown Interactive, a leading social casino and mobile games studio.

She joins host Peggy Anne Salz in this episode to share how she uses lifecycle marketing to extend the lifespan of DoubleDown’s 13-year-old app—and the tips you can implement to do the same for your game.

She opens up about her testing tactics and routine and reveals the three steps anyone can take to reinvent themselves during this industry downturn.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

01:50 - Determining the features that acquire vs retain

05:36 - Timing and testing communications and community

11:26 - What does the testing routine look like?

12:31- How to reinvent yourself in games

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Castbox

Overcast

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.