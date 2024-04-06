News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E06 - Breaking down the Sensor Tower interview and 10 years of Monument Valley

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E06 - Breaking down the Sensor Tower interview and 10 years of Monument Valley
By , Head of Content

Craig Chapple and Daniel Griffiths from the PocketGamer.biz team discuss the latest news from the mobile games industry in our new 'Week in Views' series.

We cover Sensor Tower's acquisition of data.ai and our interview with COO Tom Cui, discuss 10 years of Monument Valley, and PocketGamer.biz's MENA Month!

Listen, learn, love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Castbox
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here. (The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects is coming on May 1st and 2nd).

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

Related Articles

News Apr 8th, 2022

Updated: the winners of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022

News Mar 26th, 2024

PocketGamer.biz Podcast Week in Views E04 - Sensor Tower acquires data.ai, Epic Games Store is coming to mobile, and Apple's antitrust woes

News Apr 5th, 2024

Dubai GameExpo Summit 2024 10-track conference schedule revealed!

Feature Apr 2nd, 2024

MENA games market continues to outpace global growth as it surpasses $7 billion in revenue

News Mar 26th, 2024

Last chance to snag Early Bird tickets for Dubai GameExpo Summit! Don't miss out on major savings before midnight Thursday