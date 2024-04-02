It’s MENA Month on PocketGamer.biz

As we build up to our next event - the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connectson May 1st and 2nd - we’re going to be publishing even more news, interviews and features from the region as part of our ‘MENA Month’ special.

According to Newzoo, the Middle East and Africa was the fastest-growing region by revenue for games in 2023, rising by 4.1% year-over-year to $7.1 billion. The sector has also seen a significant increase in investment as countries across the region look to boost the industry and nurture talent for the future.

Just last month we interviewed Sandsoft CEO David Fernandez Remesal about the publisher’s expansion and wider MENA region growth, while in January we published our interview with Savvy Games Group CEO Brian Ward about the company’s investments and plans, having set aside some $35 billion for industry M&A.

We've also taken a look at the latest stats from the MENA region to give you a snapshot of the market size and which countries and studios are spearheading the sector's growth.

We’ll be profiling more companies in the Middle East and Africa this month to highlight the exciting work going on in the regional games industry.

If you’re working on an interesting project or have something to say about the region’s games market - drop us a message. You can email craig.chapple@steelmedianetwork.com.

You can keep up with the latest news and features about the MENA region right here.