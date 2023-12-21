Trinity Gaming India, Lenovo, Intel, and YouTube join forces to bolster the Indian creator economy

Indian talent management company Trinity Gaming has partnered with Lenovo, Intel and YouTube to launch virtual gaming campaign Gamerz Night Live to help develop India’s content creator community.

The initiative provides a platform for more than 100 creators and showcases their talents by promoting their content, building their profiles and sharing the spotlight with other top creators. During its first 11 weeks, the campaign has aired 14 successful episodes and garnered six million+ views on YouTube.

Creators have engaged in a variety of games including Valorant, CS Source 2, Fall Guys, Among Us, Prop Hunt, GTA V and Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) - which came fourth in Google's most searched games of 2023.

In addition, partnered creators not only collaborated to produce content, but also participated as a team in BGMI, Valorant, and CSGO battles.

The Gamerz Night Live account, which serves as the hub for episode announcements, highlight reels, engaging stories, and collaborative posts, has amassed over 10 millionM views to date.

Creating new opportunities

“At Trinity Gaming India, our primary objective has consistently been to furnish creators with a platform conducive to growth and the establishment of a career in gaming,” said Trinity Gaming India co-founder and CEO Abhishek Aggarwal. “Through Gamerz Night Live, we are presenting unprecedented opportunities for creators nationwide, irrespective of their current size and follower count.

“The resounding success and positive feedback witnessed this year serve as a testament to the promising trajectory, assuring an even more substantial presence in the gaming landscape for the upcoming year.”