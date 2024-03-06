Data & Research

India on track to become a leading gaming hub as esports players hit 2.5m in 2024

The number of smartphone users in India remains a driving factor of its overall gaming industry growth

"Prominent esports titles" in India doubled to 19 in 2023, with those games drawing in 1.8 million players across 20 platforms. But this figure is estimated to grow to 2.5 million in 2024. Meanwhile viewership for game streamers increased by 20-25%, especially in Tier-II cities.

This is according to the EY-Loco gamer survey which also shows that the number of professional esports teams is also expected to increase from 23 in 2023 to 35 in 2024, as major titles make a comeback. With participation and team numbers projected to rise, these prominent esports titles are expected to consolidate from 19 in 2023 to a refined 14 key games for 2024.

Meanwhile, 78% of surveyed individuals participated in esports events and watched at least one tournament monthly. Shooting games led in-app purchase revenues (24%), followed by strategy games (14%).

Mobile gaming, tournaments and diversity

The number of smartphone users in India remains a driving factor for overall gaming industry growth, and this figure is expected to reach 640 million by 2026 as wired broadband users nearly double from 38 to 68 million.

Free Fire tournaments are also expected to boost the esports prize pool to INR 220 million in 2024. Airtime and viewership are also projected to grow, while the number of broadcast platforms may consolidate from 20 to 12.

Currently, an estimated 65 brands are investing in India's esports teams in 2024, up from 82 in 2023. The country's international team presence is projected to increase from 14 to 20, while the female fan base is expected to rise slightly from 23% to 25%.

You can access the full India’s media & entertainment sector is innovating for the future report.


