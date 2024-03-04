NetEase’s Eggy Party reaches 500 million players in under two years

NetEase’s Stumble Guys-like casual party game Eggy Party continues to excel in the mobile market and has now surpassed 500 million players.

The Chinese title amassed 40 million daily active players during the Lunar New Year this February, which took place just weeks ahead of Eggy Party’s global expansion to the US, UK, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and other regions worldwide.

Sustaining success

Since its beta release in China in May 2022, Eggy Party has proven a smash hit that sustained into 2023 and beyond. In addition to its playerbase milestone, Eggy Party was a key component in mobile’s rising share of NetEase’s earnings, up to 75.2% of its net revenues in 2023 from 67% in 2022.

The game’s success has also deepened the rivalry between Tencent and NetEase, filling a gap in the Chinese market which Tencent has since tried to target with fellow party game DreamStar.

It launched in December 2023 in an attempt to challenge NetEase’s hit, with Tencent even using ByteDance’s platforms to advertise the new game.

NetEase CEO William Ding is believed to have become more involved in Eggy Party’s development following its strong launch.

"2023 proved to be another landmark year for NetEase Games with continuous cross-category innovations that expand and diversify our robust game portfolio," said Ding.

"The success of games like Eggy Party and our heralded new titles, such as Racing Master and Dunk City Dynasty, highlights our ability to bring players dynamic and original products in multiple genres."

Ding has also referred to Eggy Party as a testing ground for generative AI in user-generated content, and expects the game to last for more than a decade.