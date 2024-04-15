MiHoYo green lights Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail movies with with government backing

The Shanghai Municipal Party Committee will support game developer MiHoYo with the development of animated films based on Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

Shanghai's CPC Branch took to its Official WeChat Account to share that the Film Department's CPC Branch, under the Publicity Department of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, is conducting field research for the “Three-Year Action Plan for Shanghai City of Film" project.

With a focus on promoting IP to, “achieve high-quality film and television transformation," all members of the Film Department Party Branch visited MiHoYo to study the integration of gaming technology into the film industry.

A City of Film

The project aims to elevate Shanghai into a premier “city of film'' within three years, positioning it as a key destination for film production. To achieve this, the branch is conducting field research and engaging in discussions with film, gaming, and special effects companies in Shanghai such as Papergames, Tjsports, IMAX China, and MiHoYo.

After delclaring its intention to assist MiHoYo in contributing to Shanghai's emergence as a film production hub, the Film Department says it will continue joint planning and deployment, emphasizing party building and business advancement.

They'll also strengthen party leadership, centering on the "Shanghai Film City Three-Year Action Plan." Their focus remains on people-centered work, urban linkage, and interdepartmental coordination to fulfill the new cultural mission.

The move joins the increasing number of popular transmedia titles as games IP crosses over into other fields of entertainment.