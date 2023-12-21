Naraza Technologies snags deals with four developers as it ramps up new publishing arm

Nazara Publishing is partnering with four Indian developers to develop and release five new games.

As reported by Money Control, the deals come two months after the company unveiled its new publishing unit in October.

The lineup of games include Gravity Shooter, a 2D action game by Smash Head Studios; World Cricket League, a 3D multiplayer cricket title from Wandermind Labs; Hacked: Password Puzzle, a puzzle game by Pixcell Play; Laser Tanks, an RPG; and Paperly, a physics-driven title developed by ATG Studios.

Nazara Technologies intends to release around 20 games across mobile, web3, VR, and PC platforms over the next 12 to 18 months. The company also aims to invest between Rs 1 crore ($120,000) and Rs 3 crore ($300,000) per game during this period.

Fuelling game development in India

Through its nascent publishing division, Nazara aims to publish games developed by Indian developers across the globe. The firm also plans to collaborate with international developers to localise and bring their titles to India.

The company also plans to assist developers in various aspects, including game design, localisation, data analytics, beta testing, quality assurance, improved monetisation strategies, and effective distribution through smart user acquisition investments and platform partnerships.

The initiative will also provide access to mentorship from industry leaders and experts, including Nazara Technologies founder Nitesh Mittersain, Nazara COO Sudhir Kamath, and Nodwin Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee, will also be provided to developers.