India's Nazara Technologies launches publishing division to support local and international developers

India-based Nazara Technologieshas launched a new publishing division that aims to partner with both local and international developers to launch their games.

The company plans to launch up to 20 new titles over the next 18 months, promising to invest at least ₹10,000,000 ($120,000) per game.

As well as investment, Nazara will provide support with game design, localisation, data analytics, beta testing, QA, monetisation and distribution, including user acquisition. Developer partners will also get access to industry mentors.

"Special focus" on Indian devs

“Nazara Publishing is poised to revolutionise India's gaming landscape, aiming to become the country's premier game publishing platform," said Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain.

"We are dedicated to nurturing both Indian and global game developers, providing resources, expertise, and a robust network to bring top-tier gaming experiences to India's vast audience. With a special focus on supporting Indian developers, Nazara sees a significant opportunity in the Make-in-India initiative and as part of this initiative, we will also promote Indian game developers globally."

The news comes after Nazara raised $49 million in investment in September. At the time, the firm said it planned to use the funds to acquire games and sports media companies.