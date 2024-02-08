Digital Turbine teams up with ONE Store for app expansion

Korean marketplace ONE Store has partnered with growth solutions company Digital Turbine to elevate the mobile experience in the Korean App Market with plans to expand to other markets across the globe.

The collaboration will see the two companies combine their strengths with the aim of transforming user experiences and opening up new growth opportunities for mobile operators and app developers.

As part of the partnership, Digital Turbine will invest $10 million into ONE Store and integrate its SingleTap® technology across ONE Store's network of over 40 million devices in South Korea. Developers can use the marketplace for optimised app installations and top-tier conversion rates, while users can install apps from various ad placements.

Expanding to other markets

“This partnership will bring DT's unique technology to tens of millions of users and hundreds of app developers in Korea," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. “We look forward to building on our partnership with ONE Store in Korea into other parts of the world such as the EU with the pending implementation of the Digital Markets Act next month."

ONE Store's position as an alternative app store aligns with Digital Turbine's range of app distribution and monetisation solutions for app developers. The partnership will launch in South Korea as both companies aim to expand their combined strengths to other markets in the coming months

“Digital Turbine's investment offers a great opportunity for ONE Store to work with an outstanding partner in expanding into global markets," said Peter Chun, CEO of ONE Store. “We will go beyond being Korea's leading app market to grow into a global player.”