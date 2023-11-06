Gardenscapes joins forces with alternative game distribution platform Catappult

Alternative distribution and monetisation platform Catappult, operating under Aptoide and Digital Turbine, has welcomed Playrixtitle Gardenscapes on board, allowing the game to reach a wider audience and boost its player base in new and existing markets.

"We are excited to partner with Catappult to bring Gardenscapes to even more players around the world", said Playrix business development director Victoria Kuleshova. "Catappult has a proven track record of success in helping mobile games grow and succeed. We are confident that this partnership will help us to take Gardenscapes to the next level".

Gardenscapes has proven to be a massive success, with more than 100 million downloads worldwide thanks to its addictive match3 gameplay and attractive visuals. Through the new partnership, the game will get access to Catappult’s network of app stores, as well as its suite of services including user acquisition, marketing, localisation and customer support.

The rise of alternative app stores

"Partnering with Playrix to bring Gardenscapes to Aptoide's Catappult platform is a thrilling opportunity for all of us", said Aptoide CEO Paulo Trezentos. "Gardenscapes is one of the most popular mobile games in the world, and we are confident that it will be a huge success on Catappult. We are committed to helping Playrix make Gardenscapes an even bigger global phenomenon".

"The integration of Gardenscapes with Catappult is important news for the mobile gaming industry", added Aptoide COO Álvaro Pinto. "It shows that two of the leading mobile game companies are working together to reach a wider audience and grow their businesses. We are excited to be a part of this important partnership"

The partnership highlights the growing importance game makers worldwide are placing on alternative app stores, which offer higher revenue percentages due to cutting out commission fees charged by Google and Apple.

We listed Playrix as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023.