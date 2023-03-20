Flexion and Digital Turbine partner for alternative app distribution

Flexion and Digital Turbine have announced a new partnership, which they hope will boost app discovery and revenue by growing game developer’s audiences on some of the world’s largest telecom platforms.

Through the partnership, game developers will be able to create versions of their games which can be smoothly onboarded onto Digital Turbine’s alternative mobile growth suite DT Hub, which offers them a curated environment for premium app discovery.

“It is exciting to see the continued expansion of the alternative android ecosystem with some of the big carriers in the US getting back into the content business,” said Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson. “This partnership with Digital Turbine has all the ingredients to succeed in terms of creating new revenue, distribution, and marketing opportunities for game developers beyond traditional app stores.

“Our services and customer bases complement each other well and we are excited to drive the next generation of game distribution services together with Digital Turbine”.

The rise of alternative app stores

Flexion has made a name for itself in the alternative app store space, most recently partnering with NetEase to bring the company’s game Vikingard to new storefronts such as Huawei’s AppGallery and the Amazon Appstore. The new partnership will help developers utilising Flexion’s services to tap into additional revenue streams from a range of platforms and technology, as well as benefit from Digital Turbine’s monetisation and user acquisition platforms.

“Flexion is the clear market leader in providing mobile game developers with its unique services to acquire and monetise users in store-like environments. Together, we will extend this unique opportunity to our existing and new partners - and continue to grow,” says Digital Turbine EVP of global partnerships and corporate development Matt Tubergen. “We are excited to explore the clear marketing and product synergies between

us which will help boost the mobile ecosystem.”

Last month, we spoke to Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson about the benefits of game developers utilising alternative app stores.