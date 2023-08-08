Scopely is bringing more of its titles to alternative app stores with Flexion

Developer Scopely has announced an extension of its partnership with games distribution platform Flexion, through which it will publish more of its titles on alternative app stores.

The two companies have been partners since 2015, and Flexion has brought a number of Scopely titles, including Star Trek: Fleet Command and Yahtzee with Buddies to alternative app stores.

Monopoly GO! is now available on Amazon Appstore, Samsung Galaxy Store, ONE Store, Huawei AppGallery, and Xiaomi GetApps. Stumble Guys will be made available later this year. Monopoly GO! in particular has proven to be a massive success, currently standing as the world’s number one mobile board game and having been the biggest launch in the casual genre of the last five years.

“Scopely is one of the world’s leading mobile-first games companies, and we are delighted to expand our partnership with them,” said Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson. “Flexion has unique technology, expertise, and experience that has enabled us to support partners such as Scopely by bringing beloved, highly engaging game experiences to even more audiences across Alternative App Store platforms. We are excited to help further extend the reach of ‘Monopoly GO!’ and ‘Stumble Guys’ in collaboration with Scopely.”

Viable alternatives

Alternative app stores have become a topic of increasing interest within the mobile space. Selling titles on alternative app stores allows developers to circumvent the 30% commission fee on in-app purchases charged by market leaders Apple and Google, letting developers keep a higher percentage of their profits while opening up additional revenue streams.

Flexion’s strategy of bringing popular mobile games to alternative app stores has proven to be a massive success, boosting revenue for the top ten games it distributes by more than 10%. With Scopely being one of the biggest names in mobile gaming, this move could see a sizable increase in earnings as well as currently holding the title of the USA’s top-grossing mobile game on the App Store and Google Play. Stumble Guys, meanwhile, was one of the ten most downloaded games of 2022 - and the introduction of both to alternative app stores could see the company enjoy a significant increase in earnings.

We listed Scopely as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022. We’ll be unveiling our list for 2023 at our event at Gamescom on August 22.