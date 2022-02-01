News

Gardenscapes dev Playrix invests in mobile games publisher AppQuantum

Marks the company’s first investment in an independent publisher

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 1st, 2022 investment AppQuantum
Playrix 		Not disclosed
Gardenscapes dev Playrix invests in mobile games publisher AppQuantum
By , News Editor

Playrix has revealed that it has invested in mobile games publisher AppQuantum, marking the company’s first investment in an independent publisher. The amount invested has not yet been disclosed.

AppQuantum publishes titles from both internal and third party studios, including Evil Clicker, Gold and Goblins, and Dragon Champions. The firm has stated that its published titles "regularly occupy" top charting positions for clicker and idle games.

Through the investment, Playrix and AppQuantum will share expertise in subjects such as marketing, analytics, and production, that AppQuantum can in turn leverage to its partnered studios. AppQuantum will remain independent following the investment.

The power of publishing

"Even without Playrix’s gaming and marketing expertise, AppQuantum’s published games had shown significant results," said AppQuantum founder Evgeny Maurus. "However, the company had been unable to reach its full potential."

"Once AppQuantum received an investment from Playrix in early December, the company showed tremendous growth in just a month for a game that had been actively marketed for six months, since June 2021. According to Sensor Tower, from November to December 2021, revenue grew 92.5 per cent – from $1.8 million to $3.5 million, not including the main advertising monetisation.

Going forward, AppQuantum aims to replicate the results seen with its idle games in other genres as well.

Playrix co-founder Dmitry Bukhman added: "AppQuantum is one of the strongest mobile game publishers in the world with unique expertise in hybrid games (games with a combination of in-app and advertising monetisation). I hope that our cooperation will help them further reinforce their position and continue their impressive growth."

In November 2021, Playrix launched a new development studio with games developer Daily Magic that will work between the US and Europe. The studios have started co-development on Playrix's Gardenscapes.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

Interview Oct 28th, 2021

Five years on, how Gardenscapes changed the match-three market

News Aug 25th, 2021

Gardenscapes surpasses $3 billion in lifetime player spending

2 Feature Apr 27th, 2021

Why collaborating with a mobile games publisher is so painful, it's good for you

News Mar 9th, 2021

Playrix is bringing Homescapes to AppGallery

News Oct 13th, 2020

ASA bans "misleading" Gardenscapes and Homescapes Facebook ads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies