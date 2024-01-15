Capcom and Square Enix donate millions in relief funds to support victims of Japan earthquake

In response to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake on January 1 2024, an increasing numberof Japanese game makers have been donating relief funds and offering their sympathies to those affected.

The latest among them are Capcom and Square Enix, donating ¥120 million ($825,000) and ¥50 million ($350,000) respectively.

Supporting an important cause

The Noto Peninsula Earthquake occurred in central Japan two weeks ago, claiming 215 lives thus far and injuring more than 1,100 people, making it Japan’s worst earthquake since 2016. In particular, damages have impacted Wajima, Suzu and, of course, Noto.

In support of the victims, and with "heartfelt condolences", Capcom stated: "Following a resolution by its board of directors, Capcom has donated relief money totaling 120 million yen to the relevant regional authorities today to support the victims of this disaster as well as restoration and rebuilding efforts in affected areas. Going forward, Capcom will monitor the status of the disaster and consider further support for relief efforts.

"Capcom extends its sincerest hopes for a swift and full recovery for all affected communities."

The Japanese giant is known for long-running franchises like Mega Man and Monster Hunter, the latter having generated more than $100 million so far with its latest mobile entry.

Square Enix, a fellow Japanese gaming mainstay, is also providing relief to those affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. The company stated: " We would like to express our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake and pray for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.

"Square Enix Group will donate 50 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society to help those affected by the recent disaster and to help restore the affected areas."

Last week, The Pokémon Company announced a donation of ¥50 million ($350,000) to the Japanese Red Cross Society too, whilst planning "activities" to support children impacted by the earthquake. Between Pokémon, Square Enix and Capcom alone, donations of ¥220 million ($1.5 million) have been made so far.