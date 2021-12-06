Tamatem Games raises $11 million for MENA expansion, backed by Krafton

Tamatem Games has raised $11 million in a Series B funding round led by PUBG parent company Krafton.

Other participants in the funding round included VentureSouq and Endeavor Catalyst alongside existing investors.

Since its founding in 2013, Tamatem has raised over $17 million in total, making it one of the most funded gaming startups within the MENA region.

Since its launch in 2013, Tamatem’s 50 plus mobile titles have been downloaded more than 100 million times.

Tamatem intends to use this latest investment to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia, where 70 per cent of its userbase is located, through hiring talent and expanding offices to bring more games to the Arabic-speaking market.

Targeting Arabic-speaking market

"The demand for relatable and enjoyable mobile games is higher than ever and our mission is to provide our region with the best gaming experience possible," said Tamatem Games CEO and founder Hussam Hammo.

There are also plans to launch a gaming academy as a facility for training, educating and elevating employment in the industry.

"We are at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the massive potential of mobile games in MENA and I am always super elevated when more people invest in the industry and the region," continued Hammo.

Commenting on the investment, Krafton’s head of corporate development for India and MENA, Anuj Tandon, added: "We see huge potential in the MENA region and are happy to have started our investment journey here with a prolific publisher like Tamatem.

"We are committed to the MENA region and willing to take more bets in the overall Media and Entertainment Sector, and this investment is aligned with our efforts to strengthen our commitment to the startup ecosystem."

