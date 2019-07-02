Tilting Point to invest at least $20m in CookApps UA

Tilting Point will invest at least $20 million in user acquisition for South Korean developer CookApps as part of a new deal between the two companies.

UA funds will go toward growing the studio’s match-three title Toy Party. Tilting Point will also offer support with platform relations and app store optimisation.

In future the partnership could expand to include further live ops and ad monetisation support.

UA warchest

The deal comes from Tilting Point’s annual $132 million UA fund that it invests in studios across the globe.

“CookApps has done an incredible job marketing Toy Party, but being free-to-play experts in the West, we can see a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential,” said Tilting Point president Samir El Agili.

“Our data proves our past successes boosting Eastern games in Western markets, and we are very excited for our live publishing partnership with CookApps to greatly increase Toy Party’s popularity amongst Western audiences.”

Tilting Point has partnered with a number of studios with its large UA fund, including Disruptor Beam, Edgeworks and NukeBox Studios.

Earlier this year we caught up with president Samir El Agili to discuss the company's growth in 2018 and 2019.

Learn all about user acquisition on The Growth Track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.