Supercell’s Squad Busters heads into soft launch on April 23rd

Finnish developer takes another stab at a potential sixth global release

By , Head of Content

Supercell’s latest title Squad Busters will enter soft launch on April 23rd.

The studio announced the title’s release in a video uploaded to social channels. The video made light of whether the game was actually launching globally, or heading into soft launch.

More details will be announced on Tuesday, April 9th 16:00 EEST.

Busting out

Squad Busters is a multiplayer squad-building action game featuring characters from across Supercell’s IP - which includes Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Hay Day and Boom Beach.

The title was first announced on January 2023. It entered into a limited beta on February 6th in Canada for Android users, which ran until February 16th.

Supercell has cancelled other soft-launched titles over the past year as it continues the long wait for its first global release since Brawl Stars in December 2018. Those cancellations include the Squad Busters-like Floodrush and auto chess battler Clash Mini. Meanwhile it has also publicly announced development of titles such as mo.co.

Shifting strategy

The reveal of Squad Busters heading into soft launch comes amid major changes at Supercell during the past year, which we discussed in our recent interview with new head of live games Sara Bach. We also delved into Supercell’s changes and what they could mean here.

CEO Ilkka Paananen and former Hay Day lead Stephan Demirdjian also spoke about the company’s new internal system for getting ideas greenlit.


Craig Chapple
Head of Content

Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop.

