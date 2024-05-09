Subway Surfers Classic update set to take players back to the game's origins

SYBO has launched Subway Surfers Classic, a limited-edition update that it says will transform the popular endless runner back to its original design from its release in 2012.

The new update will bring new playable characters to the game as a way of paying homage to its rich history and dedicated community over the years.

These characters include: Hammy-Bee, the winning character of SYBO's Craft-A-Character Competition crafted by animation student Sarah Bucksey. Pixel Jake is a new character that embodies the game's original art style. Guard King has been a long-term favorite among the Subway Surfers' community and lastly, Ballerina Tricky from the Subway Surfers: The Animated Series pays a visit, joining the game proper for the first time.

New arrival: Player Profiles

As part of the upcoming update, Subway Surfers will introduce Player Profiles for the first time, fulfilling a long-standing request from players. This feature will allow players to monitor and showcase their progress within the game, addressing the trend of fans screen recording and sharing their top runs on social media.

With Player Profiles, users can access and personalize a summary of their achievements directly within the game interface. Also, these profiles remain private unless players opt to download and share their performance with others.

SYBO's director of product Jesper Gustavsson says, “Transforming Subway Surfers back to its original form from 2012 has long been a dream of ours. Subway Surfers Classic will provide a nostalgic experience for our community that celebrates not only the early days of the game, but how far we’ve come.”

Since its launch in 2012, Subway Surfers has amassed more than four billion lifetime downloads. The game's Classic update will release on Monday, May 13th 2024 and event will run through until Sunday, June 2nd 2024.