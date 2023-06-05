Fingersoft appoints new CFO

Finnish mobile gaming giant Fingersoft, best known for the Hill Climb Racing franchise, has appoointed Annika Suni to the role of CFO.

Suni brings over 20 years of experience as CFO to her new role, having previously held the role at the likes of Gutsy Animations, Youredi, and Encorium. However, this new role marks Suni’s first foray into the world of gaming.

"The gaming industry is completely new to me, but the principles of financial administration are the same in every field,” said Suni. “My experience in the IT industry and several growth companies also helps, so I think I will learn quickly the specifics of the gaming industry. I'm already full of enthusiasm, ready to roll up my sleeves and get to know the great Fingersoft team."

New horizons

"Annika has excellent and versatile expertise in creating processes and reporting systems for financial management, project management, and HR, as well as experience in strategic planning and deploying new systems,” said Fingersoft CFO Jaakko Kylmäoja. “Annika complements our leadership team, and we are pleased to welcome her to Fingersoft."

Markus Vahtola, who previously held the double roles of CFO and CMO, will continue to act as the company’s CMO.

“Markus has been doing a good job in his dual role at Fingersoft. He will now focus on developing our marketing performance,” said Kylmäoja.

Suni’s appointment to the role of CFO comes at a time of great change for Fingersoft. The company recently announced that it is instituting a six hour workday following alternative workday trials, and recently partnered with games marketing company Flexion to release Hill Climb Racing 2 on alternative app stores. The company also expanded its executive team in October, appointing Teemu Väisänen to the newly-created role of game development technical director.

Last month, we spoke to Jaakko Kylmäoja about the future of Hill Climb Racing.