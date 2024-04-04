News

Lil Snack lands $3 million in funding for AI gaming tools

The tiny team of four prioritize partnerships over marketing, working with Amazon Prime and BuzzFeed for distribution

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 4th, 2024 investment $3.1m
Lil Snack lands $3 million in funding for AI gaming tools
By , Staff Writer

Consumer games platform Lil Snack has raised $3.1 million in funding to create snackable games.

Founded by Eric Berman and Travis Chen, Lil Snack will use its newly secured funds to develop an AI-powered pop culture trivia game platform.

There will be six playable games available daily, four of which will be base games that are considered mainline titles. The remaining two games will be exclusive to Amazon Prime users.

With strong backing from Lerer Hippeau, Waverley Capital, A16Z Games Speedrun and Powerhouse Capital, Lil Snack reported achieving over 100% organic growth month-over-month for several consecutive months.

A new experience

Speaking with GamesBeat, co-founder Chen says, “Our users are coming back every day and playing these games which align with what’s happening in the world. We like to say that our games move at the speed of culture.

“When something happens in the world, you’re playing it on Lil Snack. And that’s kind of been a guiding light for the types of games we’re making," Chen adds.

“We believe consumers want to play–not just watch. Lil Snack is an entirely new entertainment experience, combining games with the cultural zeitgeist," said Berman.

Lil Snack's AI dev tools feature generative art for puzzles, custom tech for game modes, and engineering. With a small team of four, they prioritize partnerships over marketing, working with Amazon Prime and BuzzFeed for distribution.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Apr 2nd, 2024

Ludus Ventures invests $1M in Turkish studio Midas Games

News Apr 2nd, 2024

Wargaming co-founder launches $50 million investment fund Mika Games to support mobile studios

News Apr 2nd, 2024

Laton Ventures secures $35 million for games investments in Turkey and beyond

News Mar 27th, 2024

Illuvium raises $12M funding for blockchain games

News Mar 26th, 2024

Tamatem Games relocates HQ to UAE after Abu Dhabi investment