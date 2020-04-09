15 exclusive one-on-one chats with games industry experts from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

HyprMX, a leading all-brand ad network, teamed up with PocketGamer.biz to sit down for one-on-one interviews with the industry’s top professionals at Pocket Gamer Connects London in 2020.

Guests shared insights on ad monetisation, user segmentation, hyper- and hybrid-casual games and publishing, in-app bidding, and more.

The stellar lineup includes industry pros from 15 companies including SYBO, Avid.ly, and Kolibri. Some of the topics covered include:

Qualities publishers are looking for in their next title

The future of in-app bidding

SDK component integration

Challenges in the game industry and how to solve them

Leveraging and marketing successful mobile IPs

Mobile as an e-sport platform

2020 monetization trends

Tips for working with major studios

Cross-platform play and more

Please click on the link below for a slideshow of video clips.