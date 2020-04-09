15 exclusive one-on-one chats with games industry experts from Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

HyprMX, a leading all-brand ad network, teamed up with PocketGamer.biz to sit down for one-on-one interviews with the industry’s top professionals at Pocket Gamer Connects London in 2020.
Guests shared insights on ad monetisation, user segmentation, hyper- and hybrid-casual games and publishing, in-app bidding, and more.
The stellar lineup includes industry pros from 15 companies including SYBO, Avid.ly, and Kolibri. Some of the topics covered include:
- Qualities publishers are looking for in their next title
- The future of in-app bidding
- SDK component integration
- Challenges in the game industry and how to solve them
- Leveraging and marketing successful mobile IPs
- Mobile as an e-sport platform
- 2020 monetization trends
- Tips for working with major studios
- Cross-platform play and more
