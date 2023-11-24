News

PG.biz Podcast - My.Games’ Elena Grigorian on smart strategies for surviving an industry downturn

The PG.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

In a time when investors are calling for prudence and playing it safe, My.Games has managed to not only persevere but prevail.

Elena Grigorian, CEO of My.Games, joins hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow to explain the key strategies and developments that delivered a 14-fold increase in My.Games’ effective marketing investments, a four-fold increase in the company’s business, and an opportunity to crack the Chinese market.

What’s more, Elena discusses her journey and challenges to becoming one of the few female CEOs in gaming and My.Games’ impressive efforts to empower women and embrace multiculturalism in gaming. From diversification to centralisation to how to ride the game industry's highs and lows, this episode has it all.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
02:55 - MY.GAMES centralisation of marketing
07:42 - Should studios convert to 100% remote?
09:20 - How MY.GAMES leverages diversification
14:07 - Empowering women and cultivating diversity in games
18:48 - How to ride the games industry highs and lows
20:44 - The development is Elena most excited about
26:51 - Favourite games Q&A with Elena

Listen Learn Love

