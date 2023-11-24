PG.biz Podcast - My.Games’ Elena Grigorian on smart strategies for surviving an industry downturn

In a time when investors are calling for prudence and playing it safe, My.Games has managed to not only persevere but prevail.

Elena Grigorian, CEO of My.Games, joins hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow to explain the key strategies and developments that delivered a 14-fold increase in My.Games’ effective marketing investments, a four-fold increase in the company’s business, and an opportunity to crack the Chinese market.

What’s more, Elena discusses her journey and challenges to becoming one of the few female CEOs in gaming and My.Games’ impressive efforts to empower women and embrace multiculturalism in gaming. From diversification to centralisation to how to ride the game industry's highs and lows, this episode has it all.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

02:55 - MY.GAMES centralisation of marketing

07:42 - Should studios convert to 100% remote?

09:20 - How MY.GAMES leverages diversification

14:07 - Empowering women and cultivating diversity in games

18:48 - How to ride the games industry highs and lows

20:44 - The development is Elena most excited about

26:51 - Favourite games Q&A with Elena

